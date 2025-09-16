Jeopardy! is a staple in the world of television trivia. On September 16, 2025, the game show aired its latest episode, showcasing intense competition among three contestants. Paolo Pasco was seeking his fifth consecutive win, a major Jeopardy! milestone. Chicago professor Susan Harris and Baltimore political scientist Alex Rossell Hayes were his major opponents. Every contestant had a different background, but Paolo's focus on winning was a recurring theme.
Paolo led the Jeopardy round throughout the episode, despite fierce competition. However, Final Jeopardy! decided the winner. Although the stakes were high, no one answered the Final Jeopardy clue correctly, and Paolo won with his large lead.
After the episode, Paolo's victory solidified his position in the game, and fans are eager to see if he can continue.
The Jeopardy round started with high-stakes moments. Paolo Pasco led the board and hit the Daily Double in the first round. His aggressive wagering doubled his score and gave him a lead that would be hard to overcome.
Paolo led with $8,400 after 15 clues, while Susan and Alex trailed with $2,600 and $1,200. Paolo led with $10,800 at round's end, followed by Susan at $4,200 and Alex at $4,000. European History, It's A Mystery To Us, and Revenge were among the categories this round. Paolo answered quickly and accurately, scoring 16 correct answers and zero incorrect answers.
As Paolo continued to dominate Double Jeopardy, competition increased. Paolo bet $5,000 on the second Daily Double early on, increasing his lead. Susan and Alex tried to catch up, but Paolo's strategic play and board control prevented them from doing so.
Paolo's board control and correct answers kept him in the lead as the round progressed and the hunt for the third Daily Double was delayed. Paolo had a $28,200 lead after the round. Alex led with $9,600, Susan $3,400. The categories this round were U.S. Geography, Interesting Trees, and Fiery Words & Phrases.
As usual, the Final Jeopardy round decided
In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Historic Americans.
The clue was:
Upon this man’s re-election, Karl Marx called him “the single-minded son of the working class”
Correct response: Who is Abraham Lincoln?
Despite the difficult clue, no contestant answered correctly. All three contestants lost money from their scores. Paolo won with $27,174 due to his large lead from earlier rounds. His five-time victory was a milestone in Jeopardy! history.
On September 16, 2025, Paolo Pasco won his fifth straight Jeopardy! game, a milestone. Paolo's early dominance and strategic play in Double Jeopardy! gave him an insurmountable lead over Susan Harris and Alex Rossell Hayes. Paolo won and entered Jeopardy! history books despite no one answering the Final clue. Fans are excited for his next appearance tomorrow, when he seeks win #6.
