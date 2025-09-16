Type keyword(s) to search

Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 16, 2025, Tuesday

By Rajasini Saha | Tuesday 9/16/2025, 4:30PM EDT
    Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

    Jeopardy! is a staple in the world of television trivia. On September 16, 2025, the game show aired its latest episode, showcasing intense competition among three contestants. Paolo Pasco was seeking his fifth consecutive win, a major Jeopardy! milestone. Chicago professor Susan Harris and Baltimore political scientist Alex Rossell Hayes were his major opponents. Every contestant had a different background, but Paolo's focus on winning was a recurring theme.

    Paolo led the Jeopardy round throughout the episode, despite fierce competition. However, Final Jeopardy! decided the winner. Although the stakes were high, no one answered the Final Jeopardy clue correctly, and Paolo won with his large lead. 

    After the episode, Paolo's victory solidified his position in the game, and fans are eager to see if he can continue. 

    Jeopardy! Episode Highlights September 16, 2025, Tuesday

    Jeopardy! Round

    The Jeopardy round started with high-stakes moments. Paolo Pasco led the board and hit the Daily Double in the first round. His aggressive wagering doubled his score and gave him a lead that would be hard to overcome.
    Paolo led with $8,400 after 15 clues, while Susan and Alex trailed with $2,600 and $1,200. Paolo led with $10,800 at round's end, followed by Susan at $4,200 and Alex at $4,000. European History, It's A Mystery To Us, and Revenge were among the categories this round. Paolo answered quickly and accurately, scoring 16 correct answers and zero incorrect answers.

    Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

    • Paolo: $10,800
    • Susan: $4,200
    • Alex: $4,000

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    As Paolo continued to dominate Double Jeopardy, competition increased. Paolo bet $5,000 on the second Daily Double early on, increasing his lead. Susan and Alex tried to catch up, but Paolo's strategic play and board control prevented them from doing so.
    Paolo's board control and correct answers kept him in the lead as the round progressed and the hunt for the third Daily Double was delayed. Paolo had a $28,200 lead after the round. Alex led with $9,600, Susan $3,400. The categories this round were U.S. Geography, Interesting Trees, and Fiery Words & Phrases.

    Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

    • Paolo: $28,200
    • Alex: $9,600
    • Susan: $3,400

    Final Jeopardy! Round

    As usual, the Final Jeopardy round decided

    In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Historic Americans. 
    The clue was:

    Upon this man’s re-election, Karl Marx called him “the single-minded son of the working class” 


    Correct response: Who is Abraham Lincoln?

    Despite the difficult clue, no contestant answered correctly. All three contestants lost money from their scores. Paolo won with $27,174 due to his large lead from earlier rounds. His five-time victory was a milestone in Jeopardy! history.

    Scores after Final Jeopardy! Round:

    • Paolo: $27,174
    • Alex: $9,599
    • Susan: $1

    Game Recap – Tuesday, September 16, 2025

    Jeopardy! Round Categories:

    • European History
    • It’s A Mystery To Us
    • Words In Friendliness
    • That’s Quite A Novel Synopsis
    • Revenge
    • A Dish Best Served Cold


    Paolo's Early Lead:

    Found the Daily Double early, doubled up, and built a significant lead.

    After 15 clues, the scores were:

    • Paolo: $8,400
    • Susan: $2,600
    • Alex: $1,200


    Statistics at First Break:

    • Paolo: 10 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Susan: 3 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Alex: 2 correct, 1 incorrect


    Interviews:

    • Susan joined her community theater after cancer treatment.
    • Alex works for a political polling company.
    • Paolo wants to rent out 8 treadmills to recreate an OK Go music video.


    Post-Jeopardy Round:

    Paolo continued to dominate, adding another half-dozen correct responses, surpassing $10,000.

    After 30 clues, the scores were:

    • Paolo: $10,800
    • Susan: $4,200
    • Alex: $4,000


    Double Jeopardy! Round Categories:

    • U.S. Geography
    • Great Stuff
    • Interesting Trees
    • Hodgepodge
    • Thanks For The Memoirs
    • Fiery Words & Phrases


    Key Moments in Double Jeopardy! Round:

    • Paolo found DD2 on clue #7, adding $5,000.
    • The search for DD3 was so slow that both challengers forgot the category, giving Paolo time to regain control and find DD3.
    • Paolo solidified his runaway victory.


    Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

    • Paolo: 27 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Alex: 18 correct, 5 incorrect
    • Susan: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

    Scores after Double Jeopardy:

    • Paolo: $28,200
    • Alex: $9,600
    • Susan: $3,400

    Final Jeopardy! Round:

    Category: Historic Americans

    No contestant was correct in Final Jeopardy, leading to some joke responses.

    Tonight's Results:

    • Susan: $3,400 – $3,399 = $1 (Who is Andrew Jackson?)
    • Alex: $9,600 – $1 = $9,599 (Who has thumbs and is happy to come in second?)
    • Paolo: $28,200 – $1,026 = $27,174 (Who wants to recreate that OK Go music video with me?)
    • Paolo’s 5-day total: $134,516. He will return tomorrow for his 6th game!

    On September 16, 2025, Paolo Pasco won his fifth straight Jeopardy! game, a milestone. Paolo's early dominance and strategic play in Double Jeopardy! gave him an insurmountable lead over Susan Harris and Alex Rossell Hayes. Paolo won and entered Jeopardy! history books despite no one answering the Final clue. Fans are excited for his next appearance tomorrow, when he seeks win #6.
     

