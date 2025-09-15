Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 15, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! fans were eagerly watching as the game unfolded on Monday, September 15, 2025, with returning champion Paolo Pasco battling for a fourth consecutive win. Paolo won a keen game, continuing his strong run on the show. The episode featured strategic moves, high-stakes Daily Doubles, and a thrilling Final Jeopardy.
Paolo Pasco, a San Diego puzzle writer, won $107,342 in four days. He answered the vocabulary clue "What is unfriend?" in tonight's Final Jeopardy. Paolo won despite strong competition from Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler via consistency.
Tonight's episode had memorable moments. Jeopardy!'s difficult questions and thrilling gameplay keep viewers hooked. Paolo will defend his title tomorrow after his win.
The Jeopardy round on Monday, September 15, 2025, featured the categories: Wars & Battles, In The Library of Congress, It’s A Sign, Not Like Us, Opposites, and Sesame Street. Ryan Sharpe led early with seven correct answers, including the first Daily Double. Ryan led with $5,600 at the break, followed by Kelsi Tyler with $1,800 and Paolo Pasco with $1,000. Ryan started the game strong, answering quickly and confidently. Kelly and Paolo competed but couldn't catch Ryan's lead as the round progressed.
The Nordic Countries, American Poetry, Metal Mania, Forever Young, Songs In Gangster Movies, and “Q” Up The Adjectives were featured on Double Jeopardy! Kelsi Tyler answered incorrectly on the first Daily Double, dropping to $0. Paolo Pasco and Ryan Sharpe made clue mistakes. With 25 clues left, Ryan found the third Daily Double despite these errors, increasing his lead. Paolo answered more clues correctly, but his Final Jeopardy deficit was large.
In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Vocabulary.
The clue was:
Today it’s used as a verb on social media; in previous centuries its meanings included an enemy & not a Quaker.
The correct response was “What is unfriend?”
Paolo Pasco was the only contestant who answered correctly, which meant he won. Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler both guessed wrong. Ryan said, "What is troll?" and Kelsi said, "What is nemesis?" Paolo's right answer got him an extra $10,801, bringing his total to $27,601.
With tonight's win, San Diego's puzzle writer, Paolo Pasco, continued his Jeopardy! streak. Paolo was quick-thinking and knowledgeable about various topics due to his puzzle-writing background. His composure, especially after the Daily Double mishap, helped him stay ahead. With tonight's win, Paolo extended his streak to four days and qualified for the Tournament of Champions. His total earnings are $107,342, and he will defend his title tomorrow.
Statistics at the First Break (15 Clues):
Player Interviews:
Statistics after Double Jeopardy:
