Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! fans were eagerly watching as the game unfolded on Monday, September 15, 2025, with returning champion Paolo Pasco battling for a fourth consecutive win. Paolo won a keen game, continuing his strong run on the show. The episode featured strategic moves, high-stakes Daily Doubles, and a thrilling Final Jeopardy.



Paolo Pasco, a San Diego puzzle writer, won $107,342 in four days. He answered the vocabulary clue "What is unfriend?" in tonight's Final Jeopardy. Paolo won despite strong competition from Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler via consistency.

Tonight's episode had memorable moments. Jeopardy!'s difficult questions and thrilling gameplay keep viewers hooked. Paolo will defend his title tomorrow after his win.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights: September 15, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round Highlights

The Jeopardy round on Monday, September 15, 2025, featured the categories: Wars & Battles, In The Library of Congress, It’s A Sign, Not Like Us, Opposites, and Sesame Street. Ryan Sharpe led early with seven correct answers, including the first Daily Double. Ryan led with $5,600 at the break, followed by Kelsi Tyler with $1,800 and Paolo Pasco with $1,000. Ryan started the game strong, answering quickly and confidently. Kelly and Paolo competed but couldn't catch Ryan's lead as the round progressed.



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Ryan: $7,200

Paolo: $4,800

Kelsi: $3,400

Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Nordic Countries, American Poetry, Metal Mania, Forever Young, Songs In Gangster Movies, and “Q” Up The Adjectives were featured on Double Jeopardy! Kelsi Tyler answered incorrectly on the first Daily Double, dropping to $0. Paolo Pasco and Ryan Sharpe made clue mistakes. With 25 clues left, Ryan found the third Daily Double despite these errors, increasing his lead. Paolo answered more clues correctly, but his Final Jeopardy deficit was large.



Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Ryan: $27,600

Paolo: $16,800

Kelsi: $4,800

Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Vocabulary.

The clue was:

Today it’s used as a verb on social media; in previous centuries its meanings included an enemy & not a Quaker.

The correct response was “What is unfriend?”

Paolo Pasco was the only contestant who answered correctly, which meant he won. Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler both guessed wrong. Ryan said, "What is troll?" and Kelsi said, "What is nemesis?" Paolo's right answer got him an extra $10,801, bringing his total to $27,601.



Final Scores:

Kelsi: $4,800 – $3,800 = $1,000 (What is nemesis?)

Paolo: $16,800 + $10,801 = $27,601 (What is unfriend? <3 Papa) – 4-day total: $107,342

Ryan: $27,600 – $6,001 = $21,599 (What is “troll”?)

Paolo Pasco: The Contestant of the Night

With tonight's win, San Diego's puzzle writer, Paolo Pasco, continued his Jeopardy! streak. Paolo was quick-thinking and knowledgeable about various topics due to his puzzle-writing background. His composure, especially after the Daily Double mishap, helped him stay ahead. With tonight's win, Paolo extended his streak to four days and qualified for the Tournament of Champions. His total earnings are $107,342, and he will defend his title tomorrow.

Jeopardy! Game Recap – Monday, September 15, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:



Categories: Wars & Battles; In The Library Of Congress; It’s A Sign; Not Like Us; Opposites; Sesame Street

Ryan got off to a hot start, answering 7 correct and finding the Daily Double, taking a big lead into the first break.



Scores after 15 clues:

Ryan: $5,600

Kelsi: $1,800

Paolo: $1,000

Statistics at the First Break (15 Clues):

Ryan: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Kelsi: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Paolo: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Player Interviews:

Ryan participated in a geography competition in Canada at the Alex Trebek Theatre in Ottawa.

Kelsi won a trip to the Cannes Film Festival in an essay contest.

Paolo is also a citizen of the micronation of Slowjamastan.

Jeopardy! Round Recap:

Paolo had a strong second segment, answering 6 correctlu and narrowing Ryan’s lead.



Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Ryan: $7,200

Paolo: $4,800

Kelsi: $3,400

Double Jeopardy! Round:



Categories: The Nordic Countries; American Poetry; Metal Mania; Forever Young; Songs In Gangster Movies; “Q” Up The Adjectives

Kelsi found a Daily Double but dropped to $0 after an incorrect response.

Paolo and Kelsi made selection missteps, allowing Ryan to find DD3, which expanded his lead with 25 clues left.



Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Ryan: 21 correct, 1 incorrect

Paolo: 20 correct, 0 incorrect

Kelsi: 10 correct, 1 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Ryan: $27,600

Paolo: $16,800

Kelsi: $4,800



Final Jeopardy:



Only Paolo was correct in Final Jeopardy.

Results:

Kelsi: $4,800 – $3,800 = $1,000 (What is nemesis?)

Paolo: $16,800 + $10,801 = $27,601 (What is unfriend? <3 Papa) – 4-day total: $107,342

Ryan: $27,600 – $6,001 = $21,599 (What is “troll”?)

Tonight’s Champion: Paolo, who survives a scare and will go for win #5 tomorrow!

The Monday, September 15, 2025 Jeopardy! episode was another win for Paolo Pasco. He won and qualified for the Tournament of Champions with his well-executed strategy and category knowledge. Paolo stayed calm and answered the vocabulary question correctly in Final Jeopardy with a large lead. Paolo gained his fourth straight win by capitalizing on key moments despite Ryan Sharpe and Kelsi Tyler's strong performances. Fans await the next episode of Jeopardy!'s intellectual challenges and intense competition.