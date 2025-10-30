Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 30, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! fans tuned in on Thursday, October 30, 2025, for another episode as Aaron Levine, a sports anchor from Seattle, Washington, defended his title as the reigning champion.
Aaron entered with a $48,999 three-day total and was seeking his fourth straight win. His competitors were Boca Raton Jewish engagement educator Elana Beame and Plover, Wisconsin, pastor Christopher Tillman.
Christopher Tillman became champion in an exciting game. Aaron Levine finished with $10,100 and Elana Beame with $2,000. He won with $16,000. Christopher won his first Jeopardy! with his correct answer to the Final clue.
The Jeopardy! Round kicked off with categories like Polynesia, Spaced Out, Amazing NFL Feats, This Is 'B.S., Your Inheritance and Jeans.
Aaron quickly took the lead after answering 4 of 5 football clues. Aaron's early performance set the tone for the round, and he led by the first break.
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Statistics at the first break (15 clues):
Aaron got the Daily Double incorrect, allowing Christopher to take the lead heading into the Double Jeopardy! Round.
The Double Jeopardy! Round presented new categories such as Pope-Pourri, Audio Books, The Olden Globes, Best Picture Oscar Winners, 5-Syllable Words, and It’s A Hot One!
Aaron used Daily Doubles wisely. He bet big on one correct Daily Double but lost a small one. Aaron entered Final Jeopardy with a large lead despite the loss.
Scores after the Double Jeopardy! Round:
Statistics after Double Jeopardy:
Aaron’s strategic gameplay and solid answers kept him ahead, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win, as Christopher would ultimately triumph.
The Final Jeopardy! category was, Historic Homes.
The clue read: "At a speech here in 1936, FDR called its onetime occupant a ‘farmer, lawyer, mechanic, scientist, architect,’ etc."
The correct response was “What is Monticello?”
Christopher was the only player to respond correctly. His bet of $8,000 doubled his score to $16,000, clinching his first win.
Scores after Final Jeopardy!:
Jeopardy! Round Categories:
Polynesia, Spaced Out, Amazing NFL Feats, This Is “B.S.”, Your Inheritance, Jeans
Key Highlights:
Player Interviews:
Aaron: Has an envelope with the lyrics of "Cat’s In The Cradle" as a prized possession.
Daily Double:
Aaron got the first Daily Double incorrect, which allowed Christopher to take the lead after 30 clues.
Double Jeopardy! Round Categories:
Pope-Pourri, Audio Books, The Olden Globes, Best Picture Oscar Winners, 5-Syllable Words, It’s A Hot One!
Key Highlights:
Tonight’s Game Summary:
Christopher will return as the new champion tomorrow to defend his title.
Christopher Tillman won Final Jeopardy with the correct answer, becoming champion. Aaron Levine had a good run but lost the lead in the end. Tomorrow, Christopher will defend his title, continuing an exciting streak. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!