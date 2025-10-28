Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 28, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! fans experienced a terrific episode on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Three diverse contestants competed for the chance to win and advance to the next episode. The game had intense moments, surprising twists, and impressive knowledge as usual. With Jeopardy!'s signature escalating stakes and challenges, each round increased tension. Aaron Levine, Alan Turner, and Cynthia Appiah performed tonight, each with a unique background.



Aaron Levine won tonight's Jeopardy! game by maintaining his lead. Aaron won his third game with $8,399. Final Jeopardy! was difficult for all players. The final Jeopardy! category, "Brand Names," stumped everyone with "What is Wild Turkey?" Despite tough competition, Aaron's final score kept him on top.

Looking into the details of the Jeopardy! episode highlights October 28, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with an exciting array of categories: American History, Locks & Keys, The Name Behind The Middle Initial, A Novel Setting, Death? No, Thank You! (Movie Edition), and Let’s Speak Canadian.

Aaron started well with clue #3's Daily Double. He took an early lead, but Alan Turner caught up. Aaron led with $5,800 (commercial break), Alan with $3,000, and Cynthia with $0.



Aaron earned $8,400 by answering 12 clues correctly with no errors by round's end. Close behind, Alan had 13 correct answers and $7,800. Cynthia started poorly but got 2 correct answers and $1,200. Aaron excelled in the round, but Alan was close behind, setting up a thrilling battle in the next.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy! round with Seas The Day, Publishing Pros, Significant Mothers, Geology, Pop Goes The Music, and the "AP" Exam was even more exciting. Aaron quickly found both Daily Doubles this round. His lead was briefly shaken when he missed the second Daily Double. After answering correctly on the third Daily Double, Aaron led Final Jeopardy.

After Double Jeopardy!, Aaron and Alan each had 21 correct answers. Alan had 4 incorrect, and Aaron had 2. Cynthia, still fighting for position, answered 6 correctly and 3 incorrectly.

Going into Final Jeopardy, the scores:

Aaron: $15,200

Alan: $11,000

Cynthia: $2,400

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy! round came down to the wire. The category was "Brand Names,"

The clue was:

“This brand got its name in 1940 after a distillery executive took friends on a hunting trip.”

The correct response was, “What is Wild Turkey?”

However, all three contestants failed to answer the question correctly, marking it as a Triple Stumper.

Cynthia wagered $2,300, reducing her score to $100.

Alan wagered $4,000, bringing his total to $7,000.

Aaron, who had the highest score going into the round, wagered $6,801. He ended the round with $8,399, securing his second consecutive win.

Jeopardy! Game Recap from October 28, 2025 episode

Jeopardy! fans will have to wait until the episode is live tomorrow to see if Aaron can keep winning and what new Jeopardy! challengers appear. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

