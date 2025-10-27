Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 27, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! viewers were treated to an exciting episode tonight, October 27, 2025. Aaron Levine won the 36th game of Jeopardy! in a dramatic finish. Aaron won $20,600 by answering the Final Jeopardy! question after a battle.
In the final Jeopardy! category, On The Map, the question asked about an American Viticultural Area with an island near Chilmark. Correct answer: “What is Martha’s Vineyard?” Shaan Mishra and Aaron both answered correctly, but Aaron's large lead going into the final round gave him an unbeatable lead and he won.
The Jeopardy! round today featured an eclectic mix of categories, including Rainforest, Meet Desert, and Final Resting Places.
Aaron Levine answered multiple trivia questions quickly, demonstrating his skill. He took an early lead with his Daily Double pick, but Morgan Walker and Shaan Mishra were close behind. Morgan settled in after some early missteps, and Shaan stayed competitive all round.
After the Jeopardy! round, Aaron led with $7,200. Shaan followed with $4,000 and Morgan with $2,200. The Double Jeopardy! round was exciting and anything could happen. Aaron answered 6 questions correctly and made one mistake in the first 15 clues.
In the second round, the stakes were raised with tougher categories such as The Late '60s, Newish Words & Phrases, and Czech Yourself.
Aaron led after his second Daily Double and $5,000 correct answer. Shaan had a chance to close the gap when he found the third Daily Double, but his mistake cost him. Shaan recovered, closing the gap in the second half. Morgan also finished strong, preventing Aaron from taking a huge lead before the final question. After Double Jeopardy!, Aaron led with $14,600, Morgan with $10,200, and Shaan with $4,800.
In the final round, the category was On The Map.
The clue was:
An American Viticultural Area spanning multiple states includes this eastern island where you’ll find the town of Chilmark.
The correct response is “What is Martha’s Vineyard?”
With both Shaan and Aaron answering correctly, Aaron’s larger wager made him the victor, earning him $20,600. Shaan ended with $8,800, while Morgan finished with $2.
Aaron Levine won tonight's Jeopardy! contest. Fans are eager to see if Aaron can defend his title tomorrow. Fans can stream Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu.
