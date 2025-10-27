Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 27, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! viewers were treated to an exciting episode tonight, October 27, 2025. Aaron Levine won the 36th game of Jeopardy! in a dramatic finish. Aaron won $20,600 by answering the Final Jeopardy! question after a battle.

In the final Jeopardy! category, On The Map, the question asked about an American Viticultural Area with an island near Chilmark. Correct answer: “What is Martha’s Vineyard?” Shaan Mishra and Aaron both answered correctly, but Aaron's large lead going into the final round gave him an unbeatable lead and he won.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode Highlights – October 27, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round today featured an eclectic mix of categories, including Rainforest, Meet Desert, and Final Resting Places.

Aaron Levine answered multiple trivia questions quickly, demonstrating his skill. He took an early lead with his Daily Double pick, but Morgan Walker and Shaan Mishra were close behind. Morgan settled in after some early missteps, and Shaan stayed competitive all round.

After the Jeopardy! round, Aaron led with $7,200. Shaan followed with $4,000 and Morgan with $2,200. The Double Jeopardy! round was exciting and anything could happen. Aaron answered 6 questions correctly and made one mistake in the first 15 clues.

Double Jeopardy! Round

In the second round, the stakes were raised with tougher categories such as The Late '60s, Newish Words & Phrases, and Czech Yourself.

Aaron led after his second Daily Double and $5,000 correct answer. Shaan had a chance to close the gap when he found the third Daily Double, but his mistake cost him. Shaan recovered, closing the gap in the second half. Morgan also finished strong, preventing Aaron from taking a huge lead before the final question. After Double Jeopardy!, Aaron led with $14,600, Morgan with $10,200, and Shaan with $4,800.

Final Jeopardy! Round

In the final round, the category was On The Map.

The clue was:

An American Viticultural Area spanning multiple states includes this eastern island where you’ll find the town of Chilmark.

The correct response is “What is Martha’s Vineyard?”



With both Shaan and Aaron answering correctly, Aaron’s larger wager made him the victor, earning him $20,600. Shaan ended with $8,800, while Morgan finished with $2.

Aaron: $20,600 (Correct response: Martha’s Vineyard)

Shaan: $8,800 (Correct response: Martha’s Vineyard)

Morgan: $2 (Incorrect response: Long Island)

Game Recap & Tonight’s episode highlights

Categories: Rainforest, Meet Desert; It’s Your Day!; Dueling Anne Hathaways; Pastimes; “C” Plus; Final Resting Places

Aaron found the Daily Double very early, using it to jump into an early lead.

Aaron: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Morgan: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Shaan: 4 correct, 1 incorrect



Today’s interviews:

Morgan is often visited by bears.

Aaron was starstruck when some of his Mariners commentary was retweeted by Ken.

Shaan ran a pop-up restaurant in college.

Aaron picked up another 5 correct answers to continue leading after 30 clues.



Aaron: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

Shaan: 10 correct, 1 incorrect

Morgan: 6 correct, 2 incorrect



Categories: The Late ’60s; A Bit O’ Lit; Czech Yourself; Tigers Everywhere; The Song’s Personnel; Newish Words & Phrases

Aaron found DD2, picking up $5,000 from it.

Shaan had a chance on DD3 three clues later, but was incorrect.

Shaan managed to bring himself back into score contention before the end of the round.

Morgan had a strong second half of the round to make sure Aaron didn’t run away with the lead before Final Jeopardy.

Aaron: 16 correct, 3 incorrect

Morgan: 17 correct, 4 incorrect

Shaan: 18 correct, 4 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 6 (0 today).

Both Shaan and Aaron were correct in Final Jeopardy!, answering "What is Martha’s Vineyard?"

Aaron is the new champion and will be back tomorrow to defend his title.

Shaan: $4,800 + $4,000 = $8,800

Morgan: $10,200 – $10,198 = $2

Aaron: $14,600 + $6,000 = $20,600

Aaron Levine won tonight's Jeopardy! contest. Fans are eager to see if Aaron can defend his title tomorrow. Fans can stream Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu.

