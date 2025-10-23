Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 23, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

The Jeopardy! episode on Thursday, October 23, 2025, had three contestants testing their knowledge to win a chance at victory. Jake Tomlin, Elijah Perseus Blumov and Tom Devlin were the contestants. Tom Devlin had his third straight win.

Apart from the scores, Jake revealed that he accidentally inhaled nitrous oxide during his wife's labor in interviews. Elijah remembered being a high school rapper. Tom mentioned his Fenway Park cheering appearance on SportsCenter.

Jeopardy episode from October 23, 2025, Thursday: Looking into the details from tonight

Jeopardy Round

The first round had categories, including Presidential Facts, Beer Me, Disney Characters, That’s Totally Sus, Tough 6-Letter Vocab, and “Saint” Somewhere.

Early on, Tom Devlin found the Daily Double and took the lead. Success continued as he easily answered questions.

After 15 clues, scores were:

Tom: $7,000 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

Jake: $0 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Elijah: -$1,600 (0 correct, 2 incorrect)

Tom's performance left Jake and Elijah struggling to keep up. Despite a few correct answers from both contestants, they faced an uphill battle heading into the break.

Double Jeopardy! Round

Double Jeopardy! had interesting categories like An Italian Renaissance Man, You Are Wrong, Alliterative Pop Culture, Transportation, An Ill Wind, and Book Ends. Tom strengthened his lead by hitting both Daily Doubles this round.

The scores were:

Tom: $27,800 (33 correct, 3 incorrect)

Jake: $7,800 (14 correct, 4 incorrect)

Elijah: $3,400 (5 correct, 3 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy Round

In the final round, the category was South America.

The clue reads,

“An airport at this South American city is named for archaeologist Maria Reiche, who was known as the 'lady of the Lines'.”

The correct response was “What is Nazca, Peru?”

Here’s how the final scores played out:

Tom: $30,000 (correct response: "What is Nazca?")

Jake: $7,800 (incorrect response: "What is Kuzco?")

Elijah: $1 (incorrect response: "What is Lima?")

