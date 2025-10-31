The planet Earth as seen from the surface of the moon during the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission, December 1972. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

People in the United States have a rare chance to see something special in the night sky this week. A space object called 3I/Atlas is passing through our solar system — and for a short time, it may be visible from parts of the country.

What is 3I/Atlas

3I/ Atlas is an interstellar object, which means it came from outside our solar system. Scientists believe it has been travelling through space millions of times before reaching us.

It’s only the third known astral object ever discovered, after Oumuamua in 2017 and Comet Borisov in 2019. The object was set up before this time by the ATLAS telescope in Hawaii, which keeps watch for asteroids and comets.

Scientists say 3I/ Atlas is roughly the size of Manhattan and moves very fast. It’s not dangerous to Earth, but it’s quite exciting for astronomers because it carries material from another star system.

When to see it

According to reports, 3I/ Atlas will be easiest to spot between October 28 and October 31. The stylish time to look is just after evening or before daylight, when the sky is dark and clear.

You’ll need a telescope or good binoculars to see it, because it’s too faint to be visible with the naked eye. Weather and light pollution can make a big difference, so it’s stylish to watch from an area with clear skies and minimal big lights.

Where to look

Astronomers say 3I/ Atlas will be near the constellation Pegasus, which is visible in the eastern sky during the evening.

If you’re trying to spot it, using apps like Sky Guide or Stellarium can help you find its exact position based on your position.

Why 3I/ Atlas matters

Astral objects like 3I/ Atlas are extremely rare. They come from other star systems, bringing with them accoutrements that formed far from our Sun. By studying them, scientists can learn further about how other solar systems form and what they’re made of.

Because it’s moving so fast, 3I/ Atlas will only be visible for many days before continuing its trip toward the Sun and also out into deep space. Once it leaves, it may never return.

What scientists are learning

Scientists across the world are studying 3I/ Atlas using large telescopes. They're looking at its brilliance, shape, and colour to understand what it’s made of.

Early studies suggest it contains stone, dust, and ice, analogous to comets in our solar system. Its unusual path, still, confirms it came from another star system — making it a true astral caller.

NASA and other space agencies are keeping track of the object but have no operations near enough to study it directly. For now, all compliances are being made using telescopes on Earth.

3I/ Atlas will only be visible for a short time, but it’s an indicative memorial of how big our universe is.

Viewers can step outdoors between October 28 and 31, find a dark open area, and, if the sky is clear. You might not see it with your eyes, but knowing an object from another star system is passing hard makes the night sky a little more special.

