Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer, September 19, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! has had its own fanbase for decades, for its trivia knowledge and unique game format. Today’s episode, September 19, 2025, is another moment in Season 42. The game will be a nail-biter with returning champion Paolo Pasco and challengers Steven Olson and Hebah Uddin.

The right answer for today's Final Jeopardy! in the "Slogans" category is "What is Kazakhstan?" This answer talks about how Kazakhstan uses the phrase "very nice" in a way different from how it is used in the movie Borat!

The American TV game show Jeopardy! has entertained viewers since 1964. Uniquely, the show presents answers rather than questions, and contestants must answer as questions. Rounds include Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy. Each round presents clues in different categories. Contestants can bet on Final Jeopardy based on their clue winnings. The show is known for its intellectual challenge, diverse categories, and iconic format.

Looking at the Jeopardy episode highlights, September 19, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The first round of Jeopardy! started with clues and answers. Before the Double Jeopardy! round, contestants had to answer questions about a wide range of topics, from history to pop culture, all while trying to make as many bucks as possible.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the rewards crested. Here, contestants could double their money, but the questions got harder. The players were smart about how much they bet because they knew that this round could make or break their chances of coming out on top.

Final Jeopardy round answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category, Slogans, presented a challenge to all players.



After adopting “very nice” in tourism ads, an official of this country said, its people, “jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest”

Correct response: What is Kazakhstan?

Even though there was some controversy over how it was portrayed at first, this slogan, which was inspired by the movie Borat!, has become a symbol of national pride. Kazakhstan's choice to use the phrase as a marketing tool in 2020 showed that the country could turn a funny moment into a successful brand.

Jeopardy!'s Contestant profiles from Tonight's episode

Hebah Uddin

Social media moderator and Ph.D. candidate Hebah Uddin from Long Island, New York, brought her academic and social media skills to Jeopardy! Uddin was quick-thinking and knowledgeable in many fields. She wanted to make an impression, but every answer mattered in this competitive environment against seasoned players.



Steven Olson



Steven Olson, who was a band director in Princeton, Illinois, was used to being in the spotlight. His careful planning and clear answers earned him respect from both the other contestants and the viewers. It was clear that he was confident, and he showed that he could beat the current champion.

Paolo Pasco

Paolo Pasco, the current champion, came into today's game with a strong total of $195,717 over the past seven days. A puzzle writer from San Diego, California, Pasco demonstrated sharp wit and an impressive ability to quickly solve clues. But even though he was still doing well, there were signs of fatigue, as he had said he was tired in previous episodes. Tonight's episode would show if he could keep up his momentum against two tough opponents.

People who watch Jeopardy! will have to wait until the end of the game to find out who wins. The fight between Paolo Pasco, Steven Olson, and Hebah Uddin has been thrilling and only time will tell who will win. Fans can watch this dramatic ending and keep up with the 42nd season of Jeopardy! as it goes on.

