Today’s Final Jeopardy! Answer, September 18, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy!, an American quiz show, is famous for its clue-based format. American television staples like the show draw large audiences daily. Contestants attempt to answer trivia questions in the form of questions to win cash prizes. On Thursday, September 18, 2025, Jeopardy! had a lively Final round, and the contestants were ready for a fierce competition.

The Final Jeopardy! category for the day was “Award Winners,” and the correct response was Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball player who won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode highlights: September 18, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Jeopardy! began with Kelly Anneken, Greg Shipman, and Paolo Pasco onstage. Contestants were tested on multiple subjects with clues from various categories. Kelly, a content designer from Alameda, California, did well but struggled to keep up with the round. Houston geoscience cartographer Greg Shipman was confident but lacked the quick reflexes needed for the fast-paced round. Paolo Pasco, a puzzle writer from San Diego, California, led the board throughout the round, proving his ability to quickly find answers and build a large lead.

Double Jeopardy! Round

With higher stakes, Double Jeopardy! increased competition. This round had harder clues, and contestants worked hard to stay in. Paolo answered several crucial clues to stay ahead. Greg trailed and needed big gains to compete. Even though she tried, Kelly missed the high-point clues, falling behind her competitors. Paolo, who led comfortably, was the focus after the round.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! clue was in the category Award Winners.

The clue was,

“He became the first person to win both an Olympic medal & an Academy Award thanks to a short film he made about his sport.”

The answer, “Who is Kobe Bryant?”

It earned him the points needed to secure the victory, though the final outcome depended on whether he wagered appropriately.

Tonight’s Jeopardy!’s Contestant Profiles

Kelly Anneken

Due to her connection to former champion and podcast co-host Amy Schneider, Jeopardy! fans were familiar with Alameda, California-based content designer Kelly Anneken. Kelly added a unique element to the show with her diverse knowledge. She struggled with Jeopardy!'s fast pace, especially with high-stakes questions. Despite her best efforts, she finished behind her two competitors but showed her passion for the game.

Greg Shipman

On Jeopardy!, Houston geoscience cartographer Greg Shipman competed well. Greg, known for his analytical thinking and method, tried to match Paolo's speed and accuracy in answering questions. His performance in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! was good, but he struggled to hit Daily Doubles, which would have helped him catch up. In the Final Jeopardy! round, Greg trailed and couldn't win despite his knowledge.

Paolo Pasco

Paolo Pasco, a San Diego puzzle writer, was the episode's standout. Paolo entered this episode determined to win again after winning $162,117. He answered questions quickly and accurately throughout the game. He won by answering the Final Jeopardy! clue and strategically wagering on Daily Doubles. Paolo's intelligence and show experience made him a formidable player, and his fans wanted to see if he could keep winning.

Paolo Pasco rocked tonight's Jeopardy! episode, ending it dramatically. The final minutes of the competition are watched to see if he wins his seventh straight game. Jeopardy! fans must wait to see the finale. Tonight's episode is another example of Jeopardy!'s thrills and excitement, whether you're a fan of the show's long history or a newcomer. Watch the latest episode to follow the drama.