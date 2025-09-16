Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 16, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode, airing September 16, 2025, brought a new challenge for three contestants as they navigated the world of trivia. The Final Jeopardy! answer revealed the historical link between Karl Marx and the 16th President of the United States.

The "Historic Americans" category of today's Final Jeopardy! question asked contestants to name a man whom Karl Marx called "the single-minded son of the working class" when he was re-elected. The right answer was Abraham Lincoln. Marx praised Lincoln for his work to end slavery and his support for progressive policies. The letter, written in 1864, is still strong proof of the link between these two famous people.

Tonight's episode, September 16, 2025, was no different; it showed how smart and competitive the contestants are. Mr. Griffin created Jeopardy! Contestants receive general knowledge clues as answers in a unique quiz format. Jeopardy! reverses the question-source model. Players answer questions about the clue's person, place, thing, or idea. This novel format has made the show one of the most famous game shows around. Through its intellectual challenges and strategy-based gameplay, it has become a cultural icon.

Jeopardy round

In the first round of the game, Jeopardy, contestants had categories including World history to pop culture, the challenge kept everyone guessing. Each contestant responded quickly and accurately. Small lead changes kept viewers on edge as the game progressed.

Double Jeopardy round

As Double Jeopardy began, the stakes rose. Strategic wagering carried greater risks and rewards. The categories and questions were harder. Lead changes continued, showing that any player could win. Contestants had to use their knowledge and intuition to reach the final round as the game heated up.

Final Jeopardy round answer

In the Final Jeopardy round, under the category, Historic Americans.

Upon this man’s re-election, Karl Marx called him “the single-minded son of the working class”

Correct response: Who is Abraham Lincoln?

The letter praised Lincoln as "the single-minded son of the working class" for abolishing slavery and promoting social change. Marx admired Lincoln for his global influence, especially in promoting Marxist-aligned progressive policies.

Jeopardy!'s Today's Contestants

Susan Harris

One of the contestants on Jeopardy! tonight was Susan Harris, a professor from Chicago, Illinois. Susan was known for being smart and quick on her feet. She had a lot of knowledge about a lot of different things. She stayed ahead of the competition and made smart moves in both the Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy rounds.

Alex Rossell Hayes

Political scientist Alex Rossell Hayes from Baltimore, Maryland, viewed the game differently. Though he faced tough competition, his political history knowledge helped him in some rounds. Alex was a serious contender because he could handle difficult categories. With resilience in tight situations, he played well and stayed competitive.

Paolo Pasco

San Diego puzzle writer Paolo Pasco entered tonight's game with a strong 4-day total of $107,342. Paolo sought his fifth Jeopardy! win given his fame. He was a formidable opponent due to his puzzle expertise and broad knowledge.

Another thrilling episode of Jeopardy! featured contestants' incredible intelligence tonight. Everyone is watching the intense competition between the players to see who wins. Fans must watch to see who wins. Watch Jeopardy! tonight on local stations to catch all the action. Tonight's game promises to be another highlight of the show's long history, building anticipation.