Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 10, 2025, Wednesday

Final Jeopardy! Answer © Netflix

Jeopardy! is back with another episode tonight, September 10, 2025 (Season 42, Game 3). In a high-stakes game of general knowledge, three contestants will fight it out. Leslie Oakerson, Paolo Pasco and Ian Morrison are the three Jeopardy! contestants of tonight's episode. The Final Jeopardy clue tonight takes us to an important moment in history and asks contestants to remember a word that has a political history.

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a game show that people love to watch. It is known for changing the usual question-and-answer format. The contestants are given answers, and they have to ask the right questions. This format has made it one of the longest-running and award-winning game shows ever, with its global audience.

Tonight's Final Jeopardy answer is "What is 'iron curtain'?" Winston Churchill used it during the Cold War to talk about the divide between Eastern and Western Europe. But it goes back to 1914. Queen Elisabeth of Belgium used the word to describe Germany's invasion of her country.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on September 10, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

In the first round of Jeopardy!, the players had to answer questions from a range of categories. It tested their knowledge in a variety of areas, such as history, literature, science, and pop culture. As usual, the game moved quickly, and the players buzzed in quickly to get points.

Double Jeopardy Round

The second round came with more difficult questions and bigger wagers. As they tried to keep their spots and get ready for the final showdown, contestants were pushed to their limits. The categories were all hard, and you could feel the tension in the studio.

Final Jeopardy Answer and Solution

In the final round, contestants were presented with a historical clue that required them to dig deep into their knowledge of early 20th-century politics.

The final Jeopardy! clue was:

In 1914 Belgium’s queen gave this phrase a political meaning, saying one had descended between her & Germany

The correct response was “What is ‘iron curtain’?”.



Contestant Profiles

Leslie Oakerson

Leslie Oakerson is a financial services manager from Red Bank, New Jersey. She displayed quick thinking throughout the game, staying competitive with the various categories. Her strategic gameplay was focused on consistency, and she brought her knowledge base to the game.

Paolo Pasco

Paolo Pasco is a puzzle writer originally from San Diego, California. Known for his expertise in crossword puzzles, Paolo had an edge in the word-based categories. His ability to navigate tricky clues allowed him to perform well, though he had to stay on his toes as the competition heated up.

Ian Morrison

Ian Morrison is an airline ramp agent from Aurora, Colorado. Returning as the champion from yesterday’s episode, Ian faced the pressure of defending his title. His gameplay was steady and focused, leveraging his knowledge in both niche and broad categories. Ian’s performance tonight will be remembered for his calm under pressure.

A challenging Final Jeopardy clue that tested historical knowledge made tonight's episode thrilling. As usual, the contestants showed off their diverse skills, making it fun and competitive. Fans must wait to find out who wins. Catch the next Jeopardy! tonight at 7 PM on your local station.

