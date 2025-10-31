Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 31, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Today's Final Jeopardy! clue for October 31, 2025, presented a fascinating challenge to the contestants. In the Final Jeopardy, the category was Famous Trials.

James Joyce's novel Ulysses was the answer. Ulysses was banned in much of the English-speaking world after its 1922 publication due to its controversial content during the famous trial. US v. One Book Called Ulysses upheld its U.S. and U.K. publication. Literary history was shaped by this novel censorship lawsuit.

For over 50 years, Jeopardy! has been a favorite among American audiences. The show is an institution that combines intellect and fun. Tonight's Final Jeopardy! round, with a new champion and fierce competition, continued Jeopardy!'s legacy by challenging and entertaining contestants and viewers.

Jeopardy! Episode glimpse from October 31, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round

Today's Jeopardy! rounds introduced contestants to many categories. From literature and history to pop culture, the clues kept contestants guessing. Robbie Ellis, Siobhan Hickey, and Christopher Tillman competed for Final Jeopardy! spots by showing their knowledge on these topics. A close first round with amazing performances from all players made it exciting.

Double Jeopardy! Round

In Double Jeopardy!, the stakes increased, forcing contestants to adapt. Siobhan Hickey and Robbie Ellis made bold bets to gain an edge as the board got harder. After a winning streak, reigning champion Christopher Tillman led. The game got more intense as contestants fought for Final Jeopardy! spots.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy clue, under the category "Famous Trials," read:

"A lawyer in a 1933 trial called this novel ‘tedious and labyrinthine and bewildering’–& he was arguing on its behalf."

The correct answer was What is Ulysses?

In the landmark United States v. One Book Called Ulysses case, Joyce's novel was defended against obscenity charges. The case helped the novel gain U.S. and U.K. acceptance.

This trial was a victory for free speech and helped establish Ulysses' literary and cultural importance. The novel was banned for years owing to its controversial themes.

Contestant Profiles from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Robbie Ellis

Robbie Ellis is an orchestra manager and composer from Chicago, Illinois. He brought a unique perspective to Jeopardy! stage today. As a person with a deep understanding of music and the arts, Robbie’s performance reflected his sharp intellect and strategic thinking. While he made some bold moves during the game, his final wager in Final Jeopardy! left him with mixed results. Robbie showed how he has the quality to handle a variety of categories, showing his adaptability under pressure.

Siobhan Hickey

Frederick, Maryland graduate student Siobhan Hickey showed promise throughout today's game. Her education gave her an edge in literature, history, and science. Though her opponents were strong, Siobhan stayed focused and made smart bets. She chased a top finish in Double Jeopardy! despite some setbacks. Siobhan showcased Jeopardy! contestants' intelligence and poise in tonight's episode.

Christopher Tillman

After a winning run the day before, Plover, Wisconsin, pastor Christopher Tillman reigned as champion. Today's episode saw him win $16,000, and his calmness and methodical approach kept him in control. The only returning champion, Christopher, used his experience to navigate Double Jeopardy! The outcome of his Final Jeopardy! performance will determine his winning streak.

Tonight's episode keeps fans guessing who will win. Fans will wait to watch tonight's episode if Christopher Tillman can retain his title or if a new contender will take over.

Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.