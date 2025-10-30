Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 30, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! fans are eagerly awaiting tonight’s exciting episode, which airs on Thursday, October 30, 2025. In today's Final Jeopardy, a Historic Homes clue is difficult. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1936 speech is the topic. Many viewers are curious how the contestants will approach this intriguing topic and if they can connect the dots to the correct answer.

Tonight's clue connects contestants to FDR's historic speech. For Final Jeopardy, what is Monticello? At Monticello, FDR praised Thomas Jefferson's many talents. Remembering this connection is quite challenging and Roosevelt's Monticello speech, which highlighted Jefferson's many social roles.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! Episode from October 30, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round features a mix of categories that challenge contestants' knowledge on various topics. Today’s categories include Great Jeans, Science of the Mind, and Literary Works. Contestants attempt these questions with varying degrees of success, setting up a match. As always, the first round determines who has the advantage in the harder Double Jeopardy round.

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy, dollar amounts double. The contestants quickly change tactics to handle the harder questions. Categories like Famous Landmarks and World Capitals test the players' breadth of knowledge. Contestants fight to stay in the game and win enough to reach Final Jeopardy, building tension.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

In the Final Jeopardy round, the clue was presented under the category Historic Homes.

The contestants were asked: “At a speech here in 1936, FDR called its onetime occupant a “farmer, lawyer, mechanic, scientist, architect”, etc.”

The correct response was What is Monticello?

FDR's Monticello speech highlighted Jefferson's many contributions to society. Knowledge of American history and Roosevelt's speech helped contestants answer this Final Jeopardy clue.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Christopher Tillman

Christopher Tillman is a pastor who lives in Plover, Wisconsin. He plays with a calm demeanor and a thoughtful mind, answering questions with ease. Tillman is still in the running for the top spot, even though he is not yet in the lead. His performance in the early rounds has shown that he is capable. He clearly understands the game's rhythm because he chooses categories and answers questions quickly in a strategic way.

Elana Beame

Elana Beame is a Jewish engagement educator from Boca Raton, Florida. She has an advantage in trivia games because she is used to analyzing information and thinking critically. Beame plays with a sense of urgency but stays calm when things get tough. Even though she has a lot of tough competition, she has a good chance of winning tonight because she keeps doing well.

Aaron Levine

The Seattle sports anchor and reigning champion, Aaron Levine, is back for a fourth day. The Tournament of Champions is within reach for Levine, with $48,999 heading into this episode. During his winning streak, his quick recall and sports and current events has helped him. He may qualify for the Tournament of Champions in tonight's episode.

The winner of tonight's Jeopardy will be revealed later! and if Aaron Levine makes the Tournament of Champions. Monticello was tonight's Final Jeopardy clue, testing contestants' American history knowledge. Tonight's episode will keep viewers guessing whether Aaron retains his title or a new champion emerges. Fans of Jeopardy! can watch the thrilling finale and the game's ongoing battle for supremacy. Jeopardy episodes are available to stream on Hulu.