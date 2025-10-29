Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 29, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, was a challenging one. The question in the category of Olympic Host Cities left the contestants in a bit of difficulty. The correct response to the clue was, “What is Berlin?”

The 1916 Summer Olympics in Berlin were canceled due to World War I. The city lost its first Olympics, but it hosted the 1936 Games twenty years later.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! made the entire history and trivia fun and competitive. The show entertains viewers daily nationwide.

The 1916 Olympics were held during a time of great upheaval, and Berlin's cancellation was unusual. The Games were called off because of political and global problems. This shows how world events can change big international events.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! season 42 Game 38 from October 29, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

Just like every other episode, Jeopardy's first round has a variety of categories. From science to literature and geography, the clues tested contestants' versatility. Contestants rushed in, some risking everything to take the lead. The board changed throughout the game, thrilling contestants and viewers. And maintaining a good score was important to stay in the game for longer and earn more.

Double Jeopardy Round

The second round introduced higher stakes as the values of the clues doubled. Contestants were now given the opportunity to wager bigger amounts. The category of Olympic Host Cities was a pivotal moment in the round. With such a high level of competition, every clue answered correctly brought the contestants closer to the Final Jeopardy question.

Final Jeopardy Answer

The Final Jeopardy question today was categorized under Olympic Host Cities.

The clue asked, "This city would have hosted in 1916 but for cancellation due to WWI; it would be the last city to host before they were canceled again."

The correct response was “What is Berlin?”

Berlin had been chosen as the host city for the 1916 Summer Olympics, but had to cancel due to World War I. This moment is an important part of Olympic history, as Berlin would return to host the Olympics in 1936, which makes it the last city to do so before the cancellation of the 1940 Games due to World War II.

Tonight’s Contestant Profiles on Jeopardy!

Katie Mantoan

Oregon attorney Katie Mantoan is from Lake Oswego. Katie is a strong Jeopardy! contestant due to her calmness and strategy. Her accurate and thoughtful responses kept her competitive throughout the game. She played carefully, answering questions from various categories.

Eli Bondar

HR administrator and puppeteer Eli Bondar, the second contestant, is from Franklin, Massachusetts. Eli's puppeteer background made his gameplay interesting. Eli answered quickly and accurately throughout the round with his quirky yet knowledgeable style.

Aaron Levine

The next contestant, Seattle sports anchor Aaron Levine, enters today's episode on a two-day winning streak. Aaron answered questions confidently due to his calmness and sports knowledge. He led the game with his strategic play and poise in Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy. Although his opponents were tough, Aaron's ability to stay calm under pressure helped him win again.

Fans must watch to find out who wins the episode tonight. Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.