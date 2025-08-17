Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, August 16, 2025, revealed

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Powerball lottery seems to remain popular across the United States as it continues to draw people's interest. Every week, as people scramble to imagine what life will be like if their numbers are drawn, millions of people play the game and look for their tickets the moment the results come out.

Another Powerball drawing took place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, and players wasted no time looking for their tickets once again. Some were wishing for life-changing jackpot winnings, while some were just looking for $4 or the possibility of winning $1 million with an opportunity for their ticket to tell a story that ends in winning.

With many states and U.S. territories having Powerball tickets, there were literally millions of people taking a moment to consider what kind of good fortune there could be.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing

The winning numbers from the August 16, 2025 Powerball drawing were: 7, 18, 32, 44, 57, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was also 2X.

While matching all six numbers earned players the jackpot for all types of prizes, prizes were also awarded for smaller matching amounts.

For example, matching the Powerball only, is only worth $4, but matching the five white balls without the Powerball wins $1 million. Also, because the Power Play was used, the multiplier applies to non-jackpot prizes, which means they doubled since the multiplier was set to 2.

Every prize tier, even the smallest second chance moneys, classify the opportunity. Even if someone is not the jackpot winner, there are still small amounts of money to win and worth checking. That is why officials encourage players to verify results through official lottery websites or local retailers. A few numbers can still lead to winnings that are meaningful.

How the Powerball lottery works and why the jackpot grows so quickly

When you play Powerball, you select five numbers from a pool of 69 white balls and one number from a pool of 26 red Powerballs. A ticket costs $2 with an option to add Power Play for an additional $1.

Depending on the drawing, the Power Play may double, triple, quadruple, quintuple, or decuple non-jackpot prizes in amount. Powerball draws are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time, with results posted shortly thereafter.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to roll-over until someone wins it. If a ticket does not match all six numbers drawn, the prize rolls over to the next draw, making the jackpot larger. That is why jackpots can go from millions to hundreds of millions and even a billion. And because the amount is rising, many casual players join the masses of people buying tickets when the jackpot is increasing.

Prizes are tiered based on how many numbers are matched. The jackpot is the largest available prize, but there are nine tiers of winning prizes. The lowest prize tier is matching only the Powerball. The second-highest prize tier is matching the five white balls, without matching the Powerball. Those non-jackpot prizes can get larger with the Power Play.

What players need to know after checking the winning numbers

Once the results are announced, players should check their tickets carefully. Each state sets its own rules on how long prizes can be claimed, usually between 90 days and one year. If the deadline passes, the prize is no longer valid.

Smaller prizes are usually claimed at local retailers, while bigger prizes must be collected at state lottery offices. Jackpot winners also have to decide whether to take a one-time cash payment or spread the prize out through yearly payments.

It is also advised to sign the back of the ticket right away. This proves ownership if the ticket is lost or stolen. For larger winnings, it is best to get legal and financial advice to handle the money safely.

For players who did not win this time, the next chance is not far away. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, August 18, 2025.