Peacemaker Season 2 Episode Guide and Complete Release Schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Our anti-hero is back in action. Peacemaker Season 2, the spin-off of Suicide Squad, is premiering on August 21. With his iconic Superman-inspired costume, he is back to get the title of an actual hero this time.

Seeking peace in the past season, he crossed the line of rules and found himself straddling the space between hero and anti-hero. Peacemaker must now face the consequences of his past, as Rick Flag Sr. hunts him down to avenge his son’s death.

In its upcoming season, fans will also get to see a new dimensional portal where Peacemaker will head to close the old chapter. It’s a story of revenge, redemption, and guilt, with a touch of satire, all tied together by one big question: what does it truly mean to be a hero?

This time, showrunner James Gunn will take fans into a parallel world with Peacemaker, where he comes face-to-face with none other than… another Peacemaker!

The new season will showcase a different side of Peacemaker: entering another universe, leaving behind the killing and violence, auditions for Justice Gang, and attempting to become a better version of himself. James Gunn shared about his character at the trailer launch of Peacemaker season 2 and said,

‘’Peacemaker is a different guy this year. He’s dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season, and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren’t accepting him as a hero.”

Release date of Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 is all set to premiere on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The second installment will have a total of eight episodes, releasing exclusively on HBO Max. The second season kicks off with its premiere episode on launch day, followed by seven more episodes releasing weekly every Thursday through October. Timings have not been disclosed yet.

The first season is also streaming on Jio Hotstar, so one can revisit the story before the next thrilling chapter begins.

Complete episode guide of Peacemaker season 2

Episode number Episode name Timings Episode 1 The Ties That Grind August 21, 2025 Episode 2 TBA August 28, 2025 Episode 3 TBA September 4, 2025 Episode 4 TBA September 11, 2025 Episode 5 TBA September 18, 2025 Episode 6 TBA September 25, 2025 Episode 7 TBA October 2, 2025 Episode 8 TBA October 9, 2025

Meet the stars of Peacemaker season 2

John Cena as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Robert Patrick as August “Auggie” Smith, aka White Dragon

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux

Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury

Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

In an interview with PhaseHero, Gunn shared,

"There's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I've only sent the first five to a select few, things still get out."

Gunn hinted that fans can spot the big reveals if they pay attention. Reports suggest David Corenswet’s Superman might make a cameo, just like Peacemaker did in Superman. Gunn also teased that the show will include a major clue about the DCU’s next main villain.

The truth behind all the speculations will unfold as Peacemaker Season 2 lands on August 21, 2025.