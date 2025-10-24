"I was devastated and I was horrified": Nicole Scherzinger addresses ‘diva’ backlash after delayed Royal Albert Hall show

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Nicole Scherzinger poses at Claridge's ahead of The Fashion Awards 2023 on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger has responded to diva allegations from netizens after reportedly disappointing fans at her Royal Albert Hall concert on October 6, 2025. The concert was part of her An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger tour.



The former Pussycat Doll had reportedly kept fans waiting for an hour. She gave no explanation or apology for her tardiness before launching into a performance that featured only six songs for the first set.

Audience members had paid up to £150 to watch the singer perform.

In an interview with The Sun published on October 24, 2025, the Tony and Olivier award-winning artist revealed that she was backstage making sure her one-woman show went without hitches.

She added that she got the timings mixed up and was only aware that her audience had waited up to an hour for her only when the show had ended:

“It wasn’t until after I was done that I found out people had been sitting there for so long"

Shr expressed that she was frustrated with the way things played out:

“I was devastated and horrified, ’cause I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would be frustrated as well if I were told to sit there for so long’. I think they had to be in their seats for, like, 7.15 pm, or something, but I thought my show was due to start at 8 pm:

“I was just so focused on trying to make it the best show that I could for the Royal Albert Hall”: Nicole Scherzinger

The 47-year-old singer expressed her appreciation to fans for sticking to the end of the show despite the late start, adding that by the end of the concert, people were dancing with her:

“I just want to thank people, thank everyone, because everybody stayed and, by the end, they were all up on their feet dancing with me. I want to thank them for their patience and their generosity for sticking it out with me, and I appreciate their understanding.”

The former X Factor judge revealed that she paid too much attention to ensuring the show was enjoyable that she lost track of time backstage.

“I was just so focused on trying to make it the best show I could for the Royal Albert Hall. I’m busting my balls back there to make sure it’s the best show for everyone.

Scherzinger revealed that hosting a show like that had been her dream since she was little.

