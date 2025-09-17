Do Belly and Conrad end up together in the Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 11? Series finale recap and ending explained

Do Belly and Conrad end up together in the Summer I Turned pretty season 3 episode 11?

Summer I Turned Pretty has just come to an end on 17th September 2025. After three amazing seasons and numerous theories, the last episode is finally out on Prime Video.

The main question here is, who did Belly ultimately decide between, Conrad or Jeremiah? It appeared as though Belly and Conrad had a closer bond throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty. Although she kept choosing different routes and individuals along the way, her heart frequently leaned toward him.

From Lola Tung to Gavin Casalengo, the cast of this series has gained popularity. This show is adapted from Jenny Han’s trilogy, which became a global phenomenon in 2022 when the series aired on Prime Video.

By Season 3, Episode 10, Belly had taken a daring step toward independence by moving to Paris, getting a new haircut, and even starting a new relationship. She appeared to be at last prepared to move on.

Prime Video, alongside Jenny Han, has ensured that the last episode is full of love, warmth and curiosity.

Spoiler Alert!

Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale - Recap and Ending explained



In the last episode, titled “ The Last”, it starts with Conrad reaching Belly’s apartment. His excitement and nervousness are both turned into shock when he sees Belly with Benito. The atmosphere quickly changes when Conrad shows up there. His coming prepares the ground for a sincere discussion about residual emotions.

Belly's birthday is when Conrad arrives in Paris. He takes a detour to visit her even though he is formally in Brussels for a meeting. Belly, who has been living overseas, is taken aback but not angry.

Conrad is pleased to hear that Belly has at last discovered who she is, secured employment, and acquired her own apartment. Conrad is thrilled when Belly invites him to her birthday celebration after they have a great time together.

Belly shows Conrad around her favourite Parisian locations. The barriers between them begin to dissolve as they stroll, remember, and laugh together. Conrad's gift, a tiny bottle filled with sand from Cousins Beach, represents the significance of their shared history. These modest but significant actions force Belly to face issues she has shied away from: has she really moved on, or is her relationship with Conrad still strong?

Later during the birthday dinner, Conrad makes a move and confesses to Belly that his feelings for her remain intact, because of which Belly is left in a state of confusion as she questions Conrad if he still loves her or is just following his late mother’s wishes. Conrad smears with vulnerability, assuring her that his love has always been his own choice.

In the moment of clarity when Conrad is about to leave. Belly chases Conrad and tells him that she would pick him in every one of the endless worlds. Belly solidifies her choice by donning his eternity necklace once more. The kiss that seals their reunion represents both closure and a fresh start.

Summer I Turned Pretty Season Final - What happens to the rest of the cast?



As for Jeremiah, he still lives in Denise’s apartment and has organised a get-together for everyone at the Summer House, where Adam appreciates his commitment to cooking and applauds him for his new endeavours. In the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Jeremiah continued his love of cooking and kissed Denise, implying that he may have finally met someone he likes.

Steven and Taylor do wind up together. They are relocating to San Francisco because, following several trials, Steven's business has secured initial finance. Taylor confesses that she is no longer scared of being with Steven and ends up in this cosy yet vulnerable moment with a kiss.

At last, in the final, Belly and Conrad's future is shown as the finale concludes. The narrative concludes with them together, stronger and more grounded, even though they don't go back to Cousins right away. In flash-forward scenes, they are seen linking the past and present by enjoying life and celebrating festivals. The show extends the quest for love and self-discovery while remaining faithful to the spirit of Jenny Han's novels.

Yes, in the series conclusion of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly and Conrad do wind up together. The season end is full of character development and love that endures time and space while providing fans with what they desired.

