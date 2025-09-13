Days of Our Lives Weekly Update (September 8 to 12, 2025): Xander’s Search for the Spy, Stephanie’s Secret, and Theo’s Return to Salem

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives had quite an eventful week from September 8 to 12, 2025, bringing viewers shocking moments, secrets revealed, and complicated decisions.

The show moves around Salem's beloved characters' complicated relationships and intense family dynamics. In this week's episodes, characters faced the consequences of their actions, with some caught in deception. Xander and Philip fought over trust, while Gabi tried to beat the Kiriakis brothers. Salem was shaken by Theo's return, and secrets that could change everything emerged.

This week's episodes set up drama with twists. Gabi outran her enemies, Theo returned to Salem, and Stephanie confessed to Alex. These and other events will affect Salem relationships and careers. Fans can expect more surprises in the coming episodes as tension builds.

A glimpse of the incidents that took place in the episodes from September 8 to 12, 2025 on Days of Our Lives

Xander and Philip’s Search for the Truth

On September 8 episode, all eyes were on Xander and Philip as they looked into claims that their conversations had been listened to. It was important to both men to find out who put the device in their office. Gabi worked hard to make sure no one thought she had anything to do with the mystery, but the tension between the two Kiriakis brothers only grew. He and Philip were both on edge as they tried to figure out who might have broken into their privacy.

Gabi’s Game Plan to Stay Ahead

Gabi got into more trouble on the very day. Xander and Philip were hot on her trail, so she had to stay one step ahead of them. Gabi's calculating nature showed when she quietly worked to make sure no one could find out that the bug was hers. She stayed out of trouble by thinking quickly, but it's not clear how long she can keep her plans secret.

Theo’s Emotional Return to Salem

The episode on September 9, 2025, observed Theo heading back to Salem. Theo came back at Tony's request after being gone for a while. His return brought back memories of his father, Abe, and mother, Paulina. But Theo's return also brought up some problems that still needed to be worked out, especially his bad relationship with JJ. In the next few weeks, Theo's return to Salem will definitely cause more problems.

Stephanie’s Big Achievement

Stephanie had a chance to celebrate when she found out she was now a bestselling author. The news made her feel more sure of herself, but it also brought its own problems. Her new job in the family's business and her writing career might take her in new directions, forcing her to face her goals head-on. This new thing is sure to bring even more changes to her life.

Stephanie’s Secret to Alex

Stephanie revealed a secret to Alex. She told him that Steve was working for someone who wanted to look into Titan-DiMera. Alex was shocked when he learned this because it meant that Titan-DiMera and the family's business dealings were even more complicated. Stephanie's choice to tell Alex this could have big effects on both of their futures.

Brady, Steve, and the Hunch About Tesoro

Brady and Steve started putting together clues about Tesoro, which was another important event that happened on September 12, 2025. Brady had a feeling about the mysterious person, and Steve's help was very important in finding out what was going on. Rafe was also involved in the investigation, and the two worked together to put the pieces together and find the truth. The tension grew as the pieces of the puzzle began to fit together.

