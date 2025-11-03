3I/Atlas may hold traces of water, NASA says - scientists call it a possible clue to life beyond Earth

View of the Earth as seen from the Command Module during NASA's Apollo 12 mission, between November 14 and 24, 1969. (Photo by NASA/Interim Archives/Getty Images)

​NASA scientists have made an exciting new discovery while studying 3I/Atlas, the mysterious interstellar object currently passing through our solar system. According to new findings, the object shows signs of water molecules, which could be a major clue in the search for life beyond Earth.

NASA’s breakthrough observation

NASA scientists using advanced telescopes and spectrometers have identified what they call the "fingerprint of water" on the surface of 3I/Atlas. These kinds of instruments take measurements of how light reflects off of an object and help to identify various materials present on it.

Because the data showed a distinctive signature — akin to that of water or ice — it confirmed that 3I/Atlas may be harboring hydrated minerals.

Although this doesn't prove life is on or near the object, it is a necessary step toward understanding how interstellar objects may carry the basic ingredients of life, scientists say.

Why this discovery matters

Water has been described as the key to life, and traces of it anywhere else other than our planet are always big news.

The finding on 3I/Atlas is important to researchers in learning more about how water and organic materials are transported in the galaxy.

If water can survive on an object traveling between star systems, it would suggest that the building blocks of life are more common in space than we once believed.

NASA scientists also explained that such interstellar visitors may carry chemical compounds that could one day help explain how life began on Earth billions of years ago.

What is 3I/Atlas?

3I/Atlas is an interstellar object, meaning that it did not form within our solar system. It entered our region of space earlier this year and has been closely studied ever since.

It is the third known interstellar object to be detected by astronomers, after 'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

Each object provides a rare view of materials from other star systems. As per NASA, 3I/Atlas is about the size of a small asteroid and is moving in a hyperbolic trajectory, which implies that it will make its way through our solar system only once before heading to deep space.

Could it mean life exists elsewhere?

Experts are cautious about drawing quick conclusions. While the detection of water is promising, it doesn’t confirm that life exists — only that the conditions for life could exist elsewhere in the universe.

NASA’s team noted that the presence of water molecules alone is not enough to suggest biological activity.

However, it does support the theory that comets, asteroids, and interstellar objects may carry essential materials — such as carbon and water — to different worlds.

This idea is part of a broader scientific hypothesis known as panspermia, which suggests that life’s building blocks could spread between planets and star systems.

What happens next

3I/Atlas will continue to be tracked by NASA as it travels through the solar system.

Scientists will use data from the James Webb Space Telescope and other observatories to study its composition in more detail.

Future analysis could confirm whether the object's water is in ice form, locked into minerals, or mixed with dust.

Understanding this will help astronomers learn how such materials survive long journeys through space.

The discovery of water on 3I/Atlas adds to growing evidence that water — and possibly the ingredients for life — may exist across the universe.

For now, NASA researchers see the finding as an encouraging sign that we’re getting closer to answering one of science’s biggest questions: Are we alone in the universe?

