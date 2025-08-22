SWAT star Shemar Moore calls out social media stalker targeting his family

STUDIO CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Shemar Moore arrives at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree at CBS Studios - Radford on August 1, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Shemar Moore, an actor known for his performances in S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds, recently spoke up about a horrific event involving a social media stalker who has been constantly attacking his family. This event involves his ex-girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, and an unnamed social media fan. The actor was spotted appealing to his fans to respect his and his family's privacy.

On August 19, 2025, the actor took to Instagram to elaborate on the issue his family was facing. He explained in the video how an unknown stalker has been threatening his children and his ex-girlfriend, Dizon. The Instagram user claims to be his fan, according to the username.

In the video, Moore urged his fans to stop involving his family and disrupting their peace.

The star added:

“Ya’ll, this is serious business, I don’t know if I’m supposed to do this, I don’t know if IG takes it down, or whatever, but you’re [messing] with my family, alright?” he began. “That means Jesiree Dizon, and that means my daughter Frankie, Jesiree’s daughter Charli, and her son Kaiden. I’m asking all my homies, fans, and baby girls, be detectives and find out who this crazy [person] is, because Jesiree is being threatened for her life.”

"This is crazy": Shemar Moore says he will "shut down" stalker

The star also shared some of the comments made by the unhinged stalker. He has also given an open warning to the concerned person and urged fans to help him find the person in question. The actor said:

”Like, this is crazy. And look, I’ve made all the right calls to my people, my team, private investigators, LAPD, the DA, I got everyone and their mama—you don’t come for me or nobody like that. If I find this person, and I intend to find this person, we are gonna shut you down.”

Shemar Moore asked supporters to respect his and his family's privacy. His supporters soon rallied behind him, expressing their concern for him and his family. Some fans also requested him to take legal action.

The couple ended their five-year relationship, and the official announcement was made in early January 2025. They share a two-year-old daughter named Frankie. The constant threats are concerning for Jesiree Dizon and the kids.

This incident has sparked numerous worries about the safety of public figures and their families. As of now, there is no word of legal action being taken.

