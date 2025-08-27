Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton team up for Prime Video’s modern Wizard of Oz series 'Dorothy'

Amazon Prime has just announced the making of Dorothy, based on The Wizard of Oz. This series will be a musically infused young adult series created by Gina Matthews.

As per the reports, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been signed as executive producers of Dorothy. They bring their creative music experience to the table.

Dorothy is a musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz; the new version is based on modern-day Manhattan and is infused with music and a lot of adventures of young adults of today’s time.

As Prime Video puts it, the series uses the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today. In an interview, when asked about his upcoming project, Dorothy Blake Stefani expressed his excitement.

Blake said, "We're really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I'm so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee, and I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project."

Stefani further shared more about the project and gave viewers an idea of what to expect.

He added, "It's a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me."

Blake and Gwen met on the sets of 'The Voice" and fell in love. The couple got married in 2021 at a ranch in Oklahoma. They have previously professionally given some amazing hits like Nobody But You, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Purple Irises, etc.

Gina Mattews has also produced movies like 13 Going on 30 and Isn't It Romantic. She shared that ever since she was a child, she used to like all the Wizard of Oz books and was completely in love.

She shared her excitement as she embarked on a new journey. Matthews shared why she was so enthusiastic to take up this project:

"The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness — and a lot of grit — we can not only achieve great things but also lift-up those around us. I'm excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever,".

Dorothy has no official release date as of now.

Stay tuned for further updates!

