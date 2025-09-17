What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 17, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

On September 16, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful episode showed Ridge confronting Thomas at Forrester Creations about his claim that Brooke lied about their marriage. Ridge, frustrated, tells Thomas he caught him touching Brooke and vows, “That’s never going to happen again!” He confirms his marriage to Brooke and urges Thomas to accept it. Thomas admits to blaming Brooke and struggles to let go of his resentment. Ridge reminds him that Brooke makes him happy, and Brooke taking Thomas's hand eases the tension. Thomas surprises Ridge with a heartfelt hug.

Taylor packs at the Forrester guesthouse when Eric arrives. Taylor jokes that Eric's support for Brooke worked, but Eric says Ridge married Brooke and Brooke is where Ridge belongs. Taylor flees, frustrated.

Katie confronts Luna for exploiting Will after his party. Bill encourages Will not to blame himself, while Katie promises Luna consequences. Deke confronts Remy about Luna at his apartment, warning him to stay away. Luna sneakily checks a pregnancy test in the bathroom before leaving. Later, Will and his parents confront Luna about her actions at Li's house, and Li calls her evil.

Taylor became angry at the Forrester guesthouse after learning of Ridge's commitment to Brooke, causing a fight. Katie's rage at Luna's manipulation of Will culminated in an explosive confrontation. Tonight's episode, airing September 17, 2025, comes up with more drama and revelations.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the September 17, 2025, episode

Luna announces her pregnancy

Luna reveals she is pregnant with Will's child during a tense moment at Li's house. In a heated confrontation, Bill, Katie, and Will accuse Luna of manipulating Will while he was unconscious and unable to consent. Katie and Bill are furious with Luna for exploiting their son and violating Will's trust. When Luna's purse falls over, a pregnancy test with two blue lines falls out, escalating the argument.

Luna announces her pregnancy. Her statement leaves everyone in shock and disbelief. Will, horrified, rejects her, saying he only likes Electra. The family struggles with Luna's pregnancy despite her pleas, complicating an already chaotic situation.

Deke Questions Remy About His Connection to Luna

Remy's partner, Deke, is growing suspicious of Remy's connection to Luna Nozawa in their apartment. Deke, who just learned about Luna's criminal past, is upset Remy is involved with someone so dangerous. He demands that Remy explain how he could be associated with Luna. Remy met Luna by accident at Bill's house and was initially drawn to her, but their relationship was never strong.

Deke remains unconvinced and warns Remy to avoid Luna, calling her trouble. Deke worries about Remy's future and encourages him to pursue his dreams, including becoming a Forrester Creations designer. Deke makes it clear that Luna is a threat to them and wants Remy to cut all ties with her. Remy apologizes but is torn between Luna and Deke.

Electra’s Gift for Will

Hope enters Forrester Creations as Electra works on jewelry. Seeing that Electra is distracted, Hope compliments her on her work, praising her talent. After her problems with Remy and the deepfake scandal, Electra thinks about Will and how much he has changed her life. In honor of their relationship, Electra made Will a necklace with their initials, “W.E.,” she says.

After all her hardships, Electra says she loves Will and thinks this gift is a meaningful way to show her love. Hope is touched by Electra's sentiment and assures her that Will will love the necklace. Electra hopes this passionate gift will strengthen her relationship with Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available for streaming on CBS All Access.