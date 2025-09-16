What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 16, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 23, 1987. The soap opera has been bringing drama, romance, and intrigue into viewers' lives. Thomas confronted Brooke on September 15, 2025, blaming her for his family's problems. He yelled at her for breaking up with Taylor and calling her a manipulator. He became furious when he learned she and Ridge had secretly remarried. Thomas refused Brooke's explanations, insisting his mother deserved better. Ridge arrived in time to intervene, but father-son tension is palpable.

Will told Bill and Katie that Luna is alive, shocking them. Will said Li had saved Luna, and the situation was worse than expected. The shocking revelation: Will had unknowingly slept with Luna, who drugged and masked him to make him think he was with someone else. Katie and Bill were shaken as Will recounted the events, and the consequences are yet to be known.

Luna fled to Remy, telling him about her chaotic return. She admitted to shooting Liam and her grandmother, but her focus shifted to Will. Luna described drugging Will at the party and bonding with him in a disturbing way. Luna opened up to Remy, showing that her actions are only beginning to unravel others' lives. Will informed them that Luna was alive and the situation was more complicated than expected. Luna revealed her disturbing behavior with Will to Remy.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the episode of September 16, 2025?

Ridge and Thomas face off over Brooke's marriage

Today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful puts Ridge and Thomas against each other over Brooke's marriage to Ridge. Ridge, visibly frustrated, demands that Thomas accept their marriage and forget the past. Ridge maintains that Brooke makes him happy despite Thomas's anger. Thomas, however, blames Brooke for his family's breakdown and can't accept reality. Ridge tells his son to stop resenting as the fight worsens.

Thomas hugs Ridge to express his love, a rare moment of reconciliation. Brooke, standing nearby, also reaches out to Thomas, and the family shares a brief, tense embrace, signaling a complicated step toward mending their relationship.

Taylor and Eric's Strained Conversation at the Forrester Guesthouse

Taylor is packing her things at the Forrester guesthouse when Eric shows up. Eric knows what's going on between Ridge and Brooke. Taylor tells Eric how annoyed she is that he keeps supporting Brooke and Ridge's decision to marry her. Taylor clearly feels betrayed and pushed to the side as the conversation goes on. Eric's actions have caused a rift between them.

Eric supports Ridge's choice by saying that Brooke is the right woman for Ridge, but Taylor is still not convinced. The emotional exchange between them is a turning point for both of them and shows how the Forrester family is broken up. Taylor leaves because he is disappointed, leaving Eric to think about the problem between him and his longtime friend.

Bill and Katie demand answers and Will confronts Luna

Things get heated at Bill's house between Will and Luna. When Katie finds out that Luna used Will, especially after his party, she is furious. Bill tries to calm Will down by telling him that Luna was being dishonest, but Katie won't let Luna off the hook. She makes it clear that she is going to hold Luna responsible and wants to know where Luna is.

Luna's family faces the truth about her lies. Will talks about what happened before the night he was drugged. Everyone, especially when Luna's behavior is shown to be getting worse. As the risks get higher, things get harder as Bill, Katie, and Will all deal with the effects of Luna's tricks.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS or Paramount+.