What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 12, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful had its debut on March 23, 1987. On September 11, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful, in a surprise ceremony officiated by Carter, Brooke and Ridge marry, while Will struggles with a Luna revelation. Eric and Donna offer support and perspective on Ridge and Brooke's renewed relationship. As characters face personal crises, the episode sets the stage for more conflict.

On September 12, 2025, new revelations and challenges come up. Will struggles with his encounter with Luna while Brooke and Ridge enjoy their post-wedding happiness. Family issues rise when Thomas opposes Brooke, and Will's actions start a chain of events that will shock everyone.

The Bold and the Beautiful: All that Happened in the Episode (September 12, 2025)

Eric and Donna React to the Wedding News

Eric and Donna are relaxing at Il Giardino when Brooke and Ridge text them. Donna first raises the topic, noticing Eric's preoccupation. The recent developments, especially regarding Ridge and Brooke, please Eric. Moments later, both phones buzz with important messages. Donna gets a Brooke message, while Eric gets one from Ridge.

They are excited to learn that Brooke and Ridge are married in the texts. Eric is thrilled for his son, and Donna is excited to see Brooke and Ridge again. Their conversation shows how Ridge and Brooke's reunion has affected their loved ones.

Will Confronts Luna and Drops a Bombshell

The night Will spent with Luna without planning is still shocking him. His belief that she is alive and that they spent the night together is hard to accept. Will is convinced they cannot be together, but Luna tries to convince him they had a strong connection. He's sickened by everything they did and tells her she'll go back to prison.

After Will calls his mom, Katie, Luna runs away before he can explain, so he has to chase her. Because something seems wrong, Katie worries about his behavior. Will searches for Luna after telling Katie she is alive and well.

Luna is in search of help from Remy

Luna is running away from Will when she comes across Remy. He, just like Will, is shocked to see her alive. Luna needs a place to hide right away because she has nowhere to go. She begs Remy to help her since Will is on the lookout for her. Remy looks shocked as he listens to Luna's pleadings, but doesn't know what to do. He is stuck in a moral quandary, having to choose between assisting someone who needs it and dealing with the consequences of his actions.

Luna keeps asking Remy for help since she doesn't want to be caught. Will is still desperately looking for her, determined to confront her once and for all. Remy's choice seems to have bigger effects on the next episodes.

The soap opera gets even more dramatic today with some big moments. Brooke and Ridge proudly celebrate their surprise wedding, and Ridge announces his pride to his family about it. Will deals with the mistakes he made in the past, and things with Luna keep getting worse. As Will asks his parents and Remy for aid, the results of his decisions become clear.

Fans can catch the latest developments on The Bold and the Beautiful, airing weekdays on CBS.