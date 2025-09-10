What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 10, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. Ridge and Taylor broke up in the September 9, 2025, episode. Taylor told Ridge that Brooke was very important to him and that he was aware of it.

Taylor decided to let go after Ridge said he was sorry. This ended their engagement and made it possible for Ridge to go back to Brooke. Brooke was having a hard time with not knowing what to do, but Ridge's declaration of love and proposal made her feel better. Will found out Luna's shocking secret and confronted her about her strange past in another place.

The September 10 episode picks up where the drama gets even more intense. Ridge asks Brooke for marriage, Luna's secret gets exposed, and Taylor is still dealing with the emotional fallout of her broken engagement.

A detailed look into what happened in The Bold and the Beautiful on September 10, 2025

Will Encounters Luna’s Shocking Secret

When Will sees Luna for the first time, it totally blows his mind. It's clear he doesn't believe her, especially when Luna tells him she owes her life to him. After her aunt Li saved her, Luna talks about her plans for the future and shows gratitude to Will for helping her stay alive. But things get worse when Will asks Luna about her dark past and brings up the shootings that happened with his brother and grandmother. The story takes an unexpected turn when Luna shows off the mask she's been hiding. Will is more shocked as he thinks about his night with her and finally puts together what happened that night. Will can't believe what he heard, and it confirms Luna's role in his life in ways he never thought possible.

Electra Takes Her Time To share Her Story with Ivy

Ivy talks to Electra about what happened with Will. Electra is happy to talk about her night with Will, but Ivy doesn't really care about the details. Electra mentions that Will hasn't been with anyone else since they met, even though he has been with other women before. Ivy offers her help knowing that Electra has had problems with Luna and Remy in the past. Electra doesn't care about her complicated past and still finds comfort in her time with Will. Electra is moving on, and even though her past is still on her mind, she is confident in this new chapter of her life.

Ridge’s Proposal to Brooke

Ridge proposes to Brooke and makes it official. Ridge finally understands that Brooke is the person he wants to be with after his breakup with Taylor. He proposes to her by placing a ring on her finger, and she happily accepts, overcome with emotion. When they get back together, it ends the complicated love triangle and starts a new chapter for the couple. Ridge reveals to Brooke that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her in a private moment, and she confirms his love, making their promise to each other official.

Carter and Daphne Discuss Ridge’s Complicated Love Life

Carter and Daphne talk about how Ridge feels about things that are hard for him. Ridge is still engaged to Taylor, but Carter says that his heart belongs to Brooke. The conversation shows how upset Ridge is because he almost lost Brooke in Naples. Carter hints at Ridge's inner conflict, which is between his love for Brooke and his past with Taylor. As the episode goes on, it's clear that Ridge is still in love with Brooke, even though he is engaged to Taylor.

Taylor Shares Her Heartbreak with Thomas

Taylor informs Thomas about her pain as she is still upset about breaking up with Ridge. She advises him that Ridge broke off their engagement, which broke her heart. Thomas is always looking out for his mother, so he gets mad and upset and blames Brooke for the breakup. Taylor instructs him that Brooke isn't to blame for Ridge's choice, though.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.