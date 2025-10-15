What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 15, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

Luna's paternity revelation on The Bold and the Beautiful on October 14, 2025, continued the drama. Will Spencer is Luna's father, according to Bridget Forrester, who confirmed it at their home. Ridge was upset about Luna's potential danger to Steffy and the grandkids. Ridge was ready to act, but Brooke reassured him that Katie's tip had driven the police to arrest Luna.

Luna wouldn't quit. She asked Bill, Katie, and Will to stop her arrest and promised to stay out of trouble if she could stay at the Spencer mansion until the baby was born. Her pleas were ignored and the Spencer family, with Electra emphasizing that Luna had exhausted her options.

The October 15, 2025, episode had Hope, Brooke, and Ridge addressing business issues at Forrester Creations while Deacon struggled with Sheila. Family dynamics dominated the episode, with some decisions made.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse of happened in the Episode (October 15, 2025)

Brooke and Ridge advise Hope

Brooke, Ridge, and Hope talked about the fashion line at Forrester Creations. Brooke appreciated the designs, but they needed something to make them stand out. Ridge told Hope to think about hiring an intern or a new designer to change things up. Hope, who was still hopeful, thought that her search for new talent would bring them the new ideas they needed.

Deacon Visits Forrester Creations

Deacon Sharpe made a visit to Forrester Creations, where Ridge and Brooke welcomed him warmly. Ridge joked that Deacon’s return was for the purpose of babysitting his dad. Deacon explained he was back in town to deal with family matters, hinting that his complicated relationship with Sheila was at the forefront of his mind.

Hope and Deacon Talk About Sheila

Hope and Deacon discussed their father's tumultuous relationship with Sheila. Hope couldn't understand how Deacon could marry Sheila, who had hurt and betrayed him. Hope advised Deacon to start over and find a healthier, Sheila-free relationship.

Sheila Begs Deacon for Another Chance

Deacon was about to meet with Taylor Hayes for therapy at Il Giardino when Sheila showed up and asked him to think about their relationship again. Sheila said she missed the way things used to be and that she had changed. She even said that she had nothing to do with it now that Luna was in police custody and begged Deacon to come home.

Deacon Rejects Sheila’s Plea

Deacon stood firm against Sheila's advances. He reminded her of her betrayal and said he wasn't sure how to proceed with their relationship. Sheila persisted in encouraging Deacon to consider their past and reconciliation. Deacon, still unsure, told Sheila he was seeing Taylor professionally to help him process his feelings and decide on his marriage.

Deacon looks at Taylor

Deacon worked through his emotions with Taylor Hayes in therapy. He struggled with his feelings for Sheila and wondered if he was naive to think she had changed. Taylor suggested hiring a more detached therapist, but Deacon insisted on her help because she knew the full backstory. Deacon loved Sheila but worried about trusting her again. Taylor insisted on making the divorce decision.

Sheila Eavesdrops on Deacon’s Session

Sheila listened in on Deacon and Taylor's conversation from outside the door while they talked. Deacon complimented Taylor by saying she was smart and pretty, which seemed to make her nervous. Sheila's face darkened when she heard Deacon praise Taylor. Deacon stood up to leave after the session, not knowing that Sheila was hiding nearby.

The October 15, 2025, episode explored family, love, and betrayal. Taylor helped Deacon reconcile his feelings for Sheila, but Sheila's persistence showed she wouldn't give up. Hope tried to revive the family's fashion brand at Forrester Creations while dealing with recent emotional events.

The Bold and the Beautiful is available to stream on Paramount+ and airs daily on CBS.

