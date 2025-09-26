The Simpsons Season 37: Release date & timing, cast and characters, where to watch and more

Satire, humour, and social criticism are all skillfully combined in The Simpsons, a landmark animated series in television history.

The Simpsons is back on TV. The longest-running sitcom has entertained everyone for more than 30 years. The show is a perfect blend of witty banter, family dynamics and influential humour. According to TV Insider, Fox has formally renewed the venerable animated series, bringing Springfield citizens back for many more seasons. It is one og the most popular television programs.

Since their premiere in the late 1980s, these animated sitcoms have gained international recognition and spawned numerous parodies, while presenting plots that reflect contemporary culture.

As Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie return to the TV screens, one can expect crazy plot twists, more humour and "D'oh!" moments in the upcoming season.

Season 37 is particularly fascinating as it represents a shift in production technique and strikes a balance between traditional television and streaming platforms.

The show is set to premiere on September 28, 2025. The show will hit its 800th episode milestone, and viewers are eager to witness Springfield's most recent shenanigans.

The Simpsons Season 37: Release date and where to watch

EXCLUSIVE: The Simpsons Season 37 is confirmed!



Full details > https://t.co/3z3fVmoHVP pic.twitter.com/Z4ej13kwLK — Four Finger Discount (@fourfingerpod) September 29, 2024



On Sunday, September 28, 2025, The Simpsons Season 37 will debut on Fox during its regular primetime slot. The season will use a new hybrid distribution strategy, with 15 episodes aired weekly in addition to two Disney+ exclusives. Different platforms one can watch The Simpsons- Fox (United States) for weekly shows, Disney+ for previous seasons and unique episodes and Hulu for streaming the following day (U.S.).

“We used to do 22 a year. For the next four [seasons], we’re doing 17 a year,” showrunner Matt Selman told Variety. “Fifteen that will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It’s still a full-time job," he added.

The official Synopsis of The Simpsons by IMDb reads -



“The satiric half-hour adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.”



The Simpsons Season 37: Cast and characters

Channel your inner Homer today: couch, snacks, and absolutely no guilt 😌 pic.twitter.com/m6oSgqvCox — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 10, 2025



Once again, the core cast of the popular Springfield family is back. Dan Castellaneta is back as Homer Simpson. Julie Kavner plays Marge Simpson and her sisters Patty and Selma, Nancy Cartwright plays Bart and Maggie, Yeardley Smith plays Lisa, and Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer are versatile actors who voice many of Springfield's most loved characters.

Variety mentioned that, in addition to Danny Pudi, Adam Pally, and real-life twins Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson, the forthcoming season will have some great guest appearances, such as Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, Albert Brooks, and Cole Escola.



On September 28, 2025, The Simpsons' 37th season will debut. Fox will broadcast the show's episodes, while Disney+ will stream a few specials exclusively.



