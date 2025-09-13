The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Update (September 8 to 12, 2025): Ridge and Brooke’s Surprise Wedding, Luna’s Shocking Return, and Thomas Defends Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful delivered a week full of shocking twists and emotional moments from September 8 to 12, 2025. This week, Ridge and Brooke's relationship reached a big milestone when they got married without anyone knowing. Thomas expressed his feelings about Taylor and told Brooke to stay out of his family's business. Will was having a hard time with Luna's mysterious return.

When emotions were running high, Taylor was crushed when Ridge let her go for Brooke, and Thomas stepped up to protect his mother's honor. Luna has come back from the dead and Brooke and Ridge are getting married without planning to.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse of what happened this week

Ridge Proposes to Brooke Amid Family Chaos

Ridge's decision to marry Brooke was one of the most important events of the week. Ridge chose to follow his heart and asked Brooke to marry him right then, even though he was engaged to Taylor. Brooke accepted, and Carter officiated their ceremony. The couple said their love for each other again in private vows. Brooke stated that Ridge was her destiny, and the two of them sealed their vows with a passionate kiss.

Luna’s Shocking Return Leaves Will Stunned

Luna came back to life after everyone thought she was dead. Will was having a hard time with his memories when he realized Luna was the woman he had slept with at the party. Will was shocked at first to learn that Luna was still alive thanks to her aunt Li. Being told this made Will very confused because he realized how much she had to do with his family's past trauma. Will's rejection didn't stop Luna from making advances, and situations became more complicated in the Spencer family.

Thomas Warns Brooke to Stay Away from His Family

Thomas, determined to reunite his parents, strongly opposed Brooke's involvement. He told her to avoid Ridge and Taylor's relationship. Thomas blamed Brooke for the family strife and said his father's future was with Taylor. Thomas refused to let Brooke explain her relationship with Ridge, making it clear that he would not let her interfere.

Brooke and Ridge’s Intimate Wedding Celebration

Friends and family of Brooke and Ridge were also shocked when they found out they were getting married. Following their unplanned wedding, the couple reveled in the joy of being together again. Ridge told his father, Eric, the good news, and Eric was happy for the couple. Donna also heard the news at Il Giardino and celebrated with Brooke. They were very happy as they took advantage of their second chance at love. Even though everyone was happy, there were still worries. Thomas, in particular, thought that Brooke's presence would make it difficult for his mother to get married to Ridge.

Luna’s Attempted Seduction and Will's Struggle

When Luna got back, she tried to seduce Will again. But Will was horrified by Luna's advances. He told her that he could never see a future with her because she had a criminal record. Luna didn't give up and kept pressing him, even making jokes about the possibility of visits while she was in jail. Will, on the other hand, was still set on his plan for her to go back to jail for good. He was having troubles accepting the truth about their night together and her part in his family's trauma.

Luna’s Encounter with Remy: Seeking Shelter

Luna was so desperate that she ran into Remy, who she had betrayed before. Luna begged Remy to hide her from Will, who was looking for her, because she needed a safe place to stay. Remy was shocked to see her still alive, so he didn't know what to do. He finally decided to help her. This encounter made things even more mysterious about Luna's ability to stay alive and her plans for the future. Remy's choice to help Luna made things even more complicated in a family that was already very tense. It also brought out Luna's dangerous lack of predictability.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available for streaming on CBS.

