The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (September 22 to 26, 2025): Will’s guilt, Luna’s pregnancy and family confrontations

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful episode updates for the week of September 22 to 26, 2025, have unannounced revelations and unexpected confrontations. Viewers seemed to feel a bit baffled with the chain of incidents that took place.

Will Spencer's emotional turmoil after a drunken night with Luna Nozawa has dire consequences. Will’s girlfriend, Electra Forrester, struggles to accept his betrayal.

Luna's pregnancy announcement causes chaos, and Bill Spencer vows to protect his son at all costs. Luna's dangerous past returns, and Deacon Sharpe confronts Sheila Carter about her secrets.

Luna's actions threaten everyone's stability, and revelations keep coming.

This week's episodes reveal secrets that shake relationships. Will must pay for his actions, while Luna and her pregnancy complicate matters.

As the drama escalates, alliances change and new information changes everything for the characters. Fans will experience a rollercoaster of emotions as these life-changing events unfold.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What happened in the episodes from September 22 to 26, 2025?

Will confesses his mistake to Electra

When Will Spencer tells Electra Forrester at the Forrester guesthouse that he slept with Luna Nozawa while drunk, thinking she was her, it is heartbreaking.

Will, deeply sad, explains that Luna was wearing a mask and he thought Electra, his love, returned. Electra is devastated, wondering how Will could betray her after everything they went through.

Despite Will's repeated apologies, Electra can't accept the truth. She feels blindsided by his actions, which break their trust.

Electra decides if she can forgive him for such a deep betrayal. Will's actions will affect their relationship and future.

Luna reveals her pregnancy to the Spencer family

The Spencer family is shaken by Luna's pregnancy with Will Spencer's child on September 25, 2025. Luna, unconcerned about her turmoil, confidently declares that she is pregnant with Will's child and demands that the Spencer family accept her and her child.

Bill Spencer, furious, demands a paternity test to prove the claim, while Katie Spencer worries about their son's future. Luna remains determined, smirking as she implies they will accept her and her child.

This moment shows Luna and the Spencer family's growing tension as Bill and Katie refuse to accept her. Luna's pregnancy exacerbates family strife.

Deacon confronts Sheila about Luna’s survival

After Sheila Carter lies, Deacon Sharpe learns Luna Nozawa survived in a dramatic confrontation at Il Giardino. Sheila must admit that she knew Luna was alive when Deacon's son, Deke, tells him.

Sheila claims that Li hid Luna to give her a second chance. Deacon is devastated and furious at Sheila for keeping such a vital secret from him. He suspects her of deceiving him and harming their family.

Sheila struggles to defend herself as Deacon rages for answers. This confrontation permanently breaks Deacon and Sheila's trust.

Will learns Luna was behind his drunken night

Will Spencer is shocked to learn the truth about his night with Luna Nozawa. He remembers being drunk and unaware of Luna's identity at the Forrester guesthouse.

Will thinks Luna spiked his drinks at his party, making him drunk. He tells Electra he's never gotten that drunk and thinks Luna took advantage of him. He admits that she disguised herself as Electra to get him to sleep with her.

Will is devastated and furious at Luna, who he now realizes orchestrated the whole thing. Will's perspective complicates the story and fuels his regret.

Deacon demands the truth from Sheila about Luna’s plot

Deacon demands the truth about Luna's manipulations, which Sheila finally admits to as tension rises. In an emotional moment, Sheila must reveal that Luna is alive and pregnant with Will Spencer's child.

After hearing the shocking news, Deacon accuses Sheila of concealing Luna's actions. Sheila tries to avoid blame, but Deacon's anger grows as he realizes Luna's secret's damage.

Deacon is furious, saying Luna belongs in jail and blaming Sheila for their chaos. Deacon realizes Sheila's loyalty to him is compromised during this confrontation, causing their relationship to break down. Sheila's defenses fail, eroding their relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.