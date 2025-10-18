The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (October 13 to October 17, 2025): Luna’s arrest, Will’s shocking news, and Deacon’s emotional crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful continued its thrilling saga from October 13 to October 17, 2025, bringing explosive developments and emotional confrontations. As Luna's pregnancy became a huge point of concern, old alliances crumbled under betrayal, raising tensions. The suspense increased as characters faced the consequences of their past and future choices.

The Spencer family was shaken by Luna's paternity test results and unexpected arrests this week. Will's fatherhood of Luna's child sparked intense emotions at the Spencer estate.

As the Forresters navigated their complicated relationships, drama erupted. Sheila and Deacon's troubled marriage hit a new low. Deacon vented to his father about his relationship with Sheila after learning Luna survived.

He confessed to leaving after realizing Sheila was hiding secrets. He admitted to being duped and doubted their future together. Sheila's past, including her relationship with Luna, had broken his trust.

Deacon was upset and had started seeing a therapist to understand his feelings.

In the week's finale, The Bold and the Beautiful tested family loyalty and revealed personal vendettas. Fans eagerly awaited the Spencer and Forrester families' next move.

Luna’s paternity test results are revealed

Bridget delivered Luna's long-awaited paternity test results early this week. Will begged for the test to prove he wasn't the father, obviously anxious. Bridget confirmed that Will is the father and that the test was 99.9% accurate.

Bill immediately demanded a retest after this revelation shocked the Spencer family. Bridget calmly explained the results wouldn't change.

Luna is arrested

As the family processed the paternity news, certain tensions came up when Deputy Chief Baker arrived at the Spencer estate to arrest Luna. While Luna pleaded for sympathy, fearing she would go back to prison while pregnant, Electra revealed that she was the one who called the cops.

Electra's decision to involve law enforcement shocked everyone, especially as she promised that Luna would never be a part of Will’s life, even if she was carrying his child.

Electra’s revenge on Luna

Electra taunted Luna, promising to protect Will's future from Luna's influence. Luna fought back, but Electra's plan was working.

Will lost Luna and their animosity increased after her arrest. Will's future was still at stake.

Bridget and the Forrester family discuss Will’s future

Bridget discussed the situation with Ridge, Taylor, and Finn at Brooke's. They worried about Will's lifelong commitment to Luna.

Bridget confirmed the paternity test, but the family was still dealing with Luna's pregnancy. Ridge worried about what would happen next and how Will would handle this new chapter.

Deacon and Sheila’s troubling marriage

At Il Giardino, Deacon confided in his father about the state of his marriage to Sheila. He revealed that he had moved out after learning that Luna was still alive.

Deacon struggled with his feelings for Sheila, realizing that he had been played by her. As Deacon sought advice from his father, he acknowledged that Sheila’s actions had shattered his trust in her.

The fallout from their troubled relationship seemed inevitable.

The final confrontation between Will and Luna

The week ended with Will and Luna's emotional fight. Will accused Luna of manipulating him and ruining his life. Will, with help from Bill and Katie, refused Luna's pleas, despite her best efforts.

The intense exchange dashed Luna's hopes of rekindling a relationship with Will.

The episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful from October 13 to 17, 2025, are available to watch on ABC and streaming on Paramount+.