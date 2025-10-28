IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who survives after the horror unleashed?

IT: Welcome to Derry © HBO

IT: Welcome to Derry, season 1, Episode 1, released on October 26, 2025, on HBO Max. This Andy Muschietti-directed series explores Derry, Maine's eerie past, where Pennywise's evil forces still lurk. This series promised to reveal the origins of the terrifying entity and the sinister events that haunt the town across time, which excited IT fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1, Episode 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

The first episode begins with a chilling 1962 story about a child's disappearance. The show's prologue and events raise tension, hinting at the horrors ahead. As a series of disturbing events shakes the town, a new group of misfits appears ready to reveal the entity that preys on Derry's children.

The episode ends unsettlingly, starting Derry's dark history. As the demon baby terrorizes the small group, viewers wonder what will become of these new characters. The ending leaves questions about the series' next steps, as not all survive. Welcome to Derry Season 1, Episode 1 ends with a shocking twist, leaving viewers eager for more.

What happens to Matty in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 1

The first episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, season 1, opens with the terrifying disappearance of little Matty Clements. Matty hitches a ride from a family possessed by It. As the family drives through Derry, the atmosphere becomes tense and eerie, foreshadowing the town's evil. Matty's disappearance seems simple, but the investigation reveals his horrifying fate.

Four children—Phil, Lilly, Susie, and Ronnie—connect the dots months after Matty disappears. Matty's disappearance may be linked to something darker and more dangerous than they thought. The movie theater, where he was last, yields a chilling revelation in their search for answers.

How does the Demon Baby unleash Horror in the Movie Theater

As the kids look into what happened even more, they go to the nearby movie theater and find out the horrible truth about Matty's disappearance. Ronnie starts the projector and the movie "The Music Man" starts to play. But quickly, things go horribly wrong. Matty's face shows up on the screen, holding what at first looks like a harmless bundle. But as the picture goes on, the bundle turns out to be a horrible demon baby with wings.



This horrifying news makes everyone in the group feel very scared. In the prologue, a possessed woman gave birth to a demon baby. Since then, the baby has grown bigger and more dangerous. The scary monster starts its rampage in the theater, where it attacks the kids very violently. It doesn't take long for an investigation to turn into a deadly fight for survival.

Who survives the attack in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 1

As the demon baby wrecks the theater, tension and terror peak. The creature brutally kills Teddy, Phil, and Susie, leaving their corpses. These deaths are shocking because the episode suggested that this group of misfits could be the new Losers Club, like the IT films. The sudden and brutal killings defy these expectations, emphasizing the unpredictability of its horrors.

Only Lilly and Ronnie survive the horrific attack. Though shaken, the two survive and face an uncertain future. The deaths of their friends show their brutality and indicate a continuing story. Lilly and Ronnie's survival raises questions about their roles in Derry's mystery, indicating that whatever comes next will be just as terrifying.

