"I wanna make a pact with you": Aaron Paul reveals why he has given up on his smartphone

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad'.

“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul recently opened up on why he made a pact not to use his phone while he is with his kids after a touching conversation with his daughter. In early November 2025, he shared this story during the Wall Street Journal Tech Live session.

Paul recalled the incident while talking to the WSJ Tech Live and recounted how he was busy responding to an email while his seven-year-old daughter asked him questions while he was on his phone, and he didn't respond. Story, his daughter, silently went back to playing, which had a great effect on Aaron.

He instantly apologized, put down his phone, and promised to pay more attention to her.

“I want to make a pact with you. Daddy’s not going to be on his phone when he’s with you anymore. Her reply, a soft 'Really?' broke my heart,” Paul recalled.

Aaron Paul - Decision to be present rather than be on his gadgets

Actor Aaron Paul, best known for his breakthrough role in “Breaking Bad” as Jesse Pinkman, further explained that being constantly on his phone has negative effects on his kids. He pointed out how parenting in today's world of technology requires one person to set boundaries at home for better and peaceful parenting.

The Emmy award winner told the audience,

"I try not to use my phone in front of my kids. My daughter comes running in and she's asking me a question, something, and I'm just trying to finish this quick email."

Later realisation hits him, and he goes to his daughter and immediately apologises to her and promises not to use his phone while he is around his children.



He remembers how a simple gesture made his daughter overjoyed, and she threw her arms around him to give him a tight hug.



He said, “Like she won the biggest prize. We owe it to our kids to at least give it a shot,”.

On a very positive note, he shared how this made him realise that parenting requires the person to be present in the moment and how making boundaries with technology at home can help one be a better parent.



He explained, “You can choose whether the technology controls you (or) you control the technology ."

The star firmly believes that technology is both a blessing and a curse. It educates us, but it also robs us of many of life's pleasures.

Aaron Paul- How did fans applaud the star for his wise thinking?

Fans appreciated Aaron Paul’s decision and reacted with empathy and self-reflection. Paul’s promise to his daughter is a reminder that in this age of advanced technology, parents are constantly distracted, which might give the impression of neglect and being distant from their kids.

