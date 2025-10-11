Hazbin Hotel Season 2 releases emotional new music video ‘Gravity’ featuring Charlie and Vaggie’s touching moment

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 releases a new music video “Gravity".

In anticipation of Hazbin Hotel Season 2, which is set to debut on October 29, 2025, Prime Video is heating up. A powerful new musical number, titled "Gravity," was one of two exclusive clips shown to fans at New York Comic Con. It depicts the escalating tensions and rivalries motivated by retaliation that will influence the story's next chapter.

Lucifer's daughter, Charlie Morningstar, is the focus of the adult animated musical series, which was made by Vivienne Medrano. It follows her as she tries to atone for the sins of Hell's inhabitants. Season two of the show is expected to be its most ambitious release yet, featuring new dangers, extended character arcs, and an improved visual and audio experience.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 - “Gravity” Brings More Emotional Depth



NYCC's presentation featured the premiere of "Gravity," a fiery duet sung by Adam (Alex Brightman) and Lute (Jessica Vosk). Currently accessible on many music platforms, the song has Lute accusing Charlie of causing Adam's death and promising retribution. To make Charlie's lover Vaggie understand the anguish of losing someone who defines her life, she even makes threats to kill her.



This thrilling musical performance emphasizes mainly the struggle between Heaven and Hell. At the conclusion of Season 1, Heaven's armies launched an aggressive attack, but Charlie defended Hell, which led to Adam's demise. Lute's fury foreshadows one of the main plots of Season 2: Heaven's growing crusade and the personal grudges that fuel it.



Based on clues from the Season 1 finale, Vox (Christian Borle) schemes to take over Hell in a second segment. This subplot will examine the brutal ambition of Hell's most terrifying tyrants as well as changing power relations.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 - Will the Characters get an upgrade?



In an interview, Medrano claimed that Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will have improved graphics and more intense action.

She praised her creative team's greater comprehension of the show's tone and style, saying, "I think the animation really levelled up" (as per Collider).

Continuing her conversation, she added, “The artwork is gorgeous, and the songs are really good. The song sequences are the most babied sequences.”



Voice actor Kimiko Glenn, who returns as Niffty, added that several background characters will take on larger roles this season.

“People step into the forefront this season, and they have much bigger storylines,” Glenn explained. “Fans are going to be obsessed with getting to know all the characters more.”

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 - What’s Next for Charlie and Vaggie?



"Gravity" effectively establishes the emotional tone for Hazbin Hotel Season 2, which will feature new characters, conflicts, and more musical pieces. Fans are reminded that love and hope may shine through Hell's deepest corners.

Stay tuned for further updates!