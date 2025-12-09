“Why does he sound like agent 47?”: Netizens react to Glenn Beck's bizarre interview with AI George Washington

Glenn Beck attends the "Nefarious" red carpet premiere and post-screening at Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX on April 4, 2023 in Plano, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Political commentator Glenn Beck shared a preview of his interview with an AI version of one of American’s founding fathers, George Washington to his YouTube channel recently. In the preview, Beck and AI Washington conversed on issues that have been plaguing politics in the United States in the modern era.

Netizens had a sharp reaction to Beck’s version of George Washington. A majority of viewers took to social media platforms such as X to share their comical, and sometimes harsh criticism of the AI version of America’s first President. Many netizens were confounded by the bizarre interview between Beck and Washington, and commented on the AI chatbot’s looks and his words.

One netizen referred to a character from the Hitman game series, Agent 47, whose mind was genetically modified, and wrote,

“Why does he sound like agent 47?”

Another netizen made a comical observation about Beck’s AI Washington, and while commenting on the first President’s getup, remarked,

“Why does Beck’s GW look like a tech bro?”

Why does Beck’s GW look like a tech bro? — Kurt Geiger: Parody (@ketgeiger) December 8, 2025

One internet user had another interpretation of AI Washington’s look, and said,

“Why does AI George Washington look like Eugene Levy wearing a George Washington wig?”

Other netizens also made comments on Beck’s initiative, which many viewers found bizarre. A netizen commented,

“My lord. Just when I think I couldn’t possibly take GB any less seriously, he takes it to a whole new level.”

Another X user noted that Beck frequently cut into what AI Washington was saying. The user took to X to share,

“He can’t stop interrupting the father of our country.”

A netizen shared a funny interpretation of the entire preview, and while mocking Beck’s interview, wrote,

“See, now I’m just confused. Because MY AI-generated George Washington that I created said Glenn Beck is a dumba** who is actually what’s wrong with America. Now I don’t know what to believe.”

While the majority of netizens criticized and mocked Beck’s conversation with AI Washington, some people were to quick yo jump to TheBlaze’s owner’s defense. A netizen made an observation about the AI Washington being powered by only the founding fathers’ writings, and wrote,

“You know he literally can only respond via George Washington and the Founders own writings, right? You fools.”

About Glenn Beck’s AI repository and its librarian, George Washington

Back in October, Glenn Beck announced that he was launching an initiative named the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American History, which would work to make his personal collection of founding documents and other historical pieces publicly available, as per Deseret News.

While introducing the endeavour, Beck, according to Desert News, said,

“This is my next and final step in my career, and it is the culmination of everything that I have done and built. This is the moment that I try to pass the torch to you.”

As per Beck himself, his private collection comprises of about a million documents and wares related to the founding of America.

The database, which is named ‘The Torch,’ will be powered by AI, and users will be assisted by an AI librarian, who will be named George, and his responses will be based on the works of George Washington, among other founding fathers, noted Desert News.

Beck introduced the concept on his website, and wrote,

“George is built from the writings of George Washington himself. The writings of the Founders. The thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits. The books that they read. And the principles they lived by.”

Beck also noted that the AI George will be able to teach the Constitution and the Federalist Papers.