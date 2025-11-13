Who is WhistlinDiesel and why was he arrested? Real name and all about the YouTuber as recent mugshot goes viral

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel was arrested in Williamson County on Wednesday. (Image via Instagram/@whistlindiesel)

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel, 27, popularized over his four-wheeler videos, was reportedly arrested on tax evasion charges in Williamson County, Texas, on Wednesday, November 12. His mugshot alongside the arrest details made the rounds on social media on Thursday.

Born Cody Shane Detwiler, the content creator later posted about the arrest on Instagram. The first shows a collage of his supposed mugshot while the other image shows a cop escorting the handcuffed YouTuber inside a car with a few others filming the incident.

The second slide is a short clip where some police officers are taking Cody towards the car. The YouTuber is seen mouthing something at the camera. However, the original audio remains muted throughout the post. Another slide shows several cars parked outside an area with law enforcement officials walking alongside Cody.

WhistlinDiesel's supposed arrest record shows up in the following slide, according to which he was booked at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday at 12:30 pm local time.

The YouTuber was bonded out of custody within a few hours at 3:24 pm. According to the following slide on his Instagram post, the bail money was $2 million.

The post features an audio snippet containing Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic words from The Wolf of Wall Street:

"My name is Jordan Belfort. I'm a former member of the middle class raised by two accountants in a tiny apartment in Bayside, Queens. The year I turned 26, as the head of my own brokerage firm, I made $49 million."

Likely alluding to the tax evasion charge, Cody Detwiler captioned the post:

"Won so big they thought I was cheating."

He claimed the post was "100% real" and not powered by artificial intelligence.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office did not issue a public statement regarding the YouTuber's arrest.

A brief look at YouTuber WhistlinDiesel

Born in Plymouth, Indiana, Cody Detwiler began his YouTube journey in January, 2015 when he was 16. He found his niche in the motor industry with his content featuring a wide range of vehicles, such as cars, bulldozers, and other wheelers required on farms.

However, his content revolves around destroying these vehicles using various methods. Some of the wheelers WhistlinDiesel has used till date, include Ferrari F8 Tributo, Farmall Tractor, Lamborghini Huracán, Dodge Hellcat, Ford Model T, Honda Ridgeline, Ford Ranger, Mercedes G-Wagon, Chevrolet Duramax, and Tesla Model 3.

Before these motor vehicle videos, Cody used to share highlights from his bow hunting sessions. WhistlinDiesel currently boasts over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Cody Detwiler was previously married to a woman named Rae, whom he later divorced. The automotive YouTuber is currently dating Daria Grossman who is featured frequently on his social media accounts.