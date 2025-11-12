Who is Roxanna Valenzuela? Age and more about South Tucson Mayor and Bill de Blasio’s girlfriend

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press conference held in front of Gracie Mansion on September 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is making headlines because of his recent relationship with the Mayor of South Tucson, Arizona, Roxanna Valenzuela. Media reports confirmed that de Blasio and Valenzuela were in a brief relationship that led to the end of the 64-year-old former Mayor’s previous relationship with activist Nomiki Konst.

Roxanna Valenzuela, the Mayor of South Tucson, is a first-generation American and is also a community advocate. She was born in Tucson, Arizona, but lived in Nogales, Sonora till 1989. According to her biography on the website of Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, where she worked, Valenzuela and her family have been longtime residents of South Park Tucson. She is 39 years old, and celebrated her Class of 2005 high school reunion recently.

According to Daily Mail, Valenzuela is a mother of two. She has a 16-year-old daughter named Chelsea Corona and she shares her 2-year-old daughter Milena with William 'Billy' Peard, a former ACLU of Arizona advocate.

Prior to her political career, Valenzuela ran a hair salon in South Tucson, as per her profile on the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen website. She always maintained her commitment to bringing affordable housing, better schools and jobs for the city.

About Bill de Blasio and Roxanna Valenzuela’s relationship

Bill de Blasio had been dating Nomiki Konst for 10 months since his separation from wife Chirlane McCray was announced in 2023. However, The New York Post reported that prior to the end of his relationship with Konst, de Blasio allegedly became involved with Valenzuela.

Valenzuela and de Blasio first encountered each other at a fundraising dinner in Arizona in June, where they were also photographed while posing together, as per The New York Post.

After their initial meeting, de Blasio was invited to a lunch by Valenzuela to discuss the campaign of Zohran Mamdani, a meal to which Konst was also invited but declined. It was then that Valenzuela and de Blasio allegedly became involved, notes the publication. Konst and de Blasio split sometime later, after October 18, when they were last seen together.

According to Daily Mail, sources close to Valenzuela claimed that the story of her relationship with de Blasio was leaked when the South Tucson Mayor herself told other people around her. The source alleged,

“She's telling everyone in Tucson, so that's how the story got out.”

The source criticized Valenzuela’s behavior, and added,

“I don't think she gets the level of what she's doing is going to ruin people's lives.”

According to the source, Valenzuela “clearly thinks she's hit the jackpot,” and “is ruining her life, her kids' lives…to be famous,” reported Daily Mail.

De Blasio and Valenzuela were meanwhile seen together in the month of September when they were photographed at a soup kitchen in New York City. According to The New York Post, however, all is not well with the alleged couple as de Blasio was forced to forego his SOMOS political retreat in Puerto Rico when Valenzuela arrived in New York and had to be ‘calmed.’

Another source, while accusing Valenzuela of “stalking” de Blasio, told The New York Post,

“What is happening with Bill, and now that it’s out and people close are concerned: It’s like a mental episode he’s having to be honest…Most of this is because she was telling people for days after [their fling] she was going to be with him.”

Meanwhile, the father of Valenzuela’s younger daughter defended the Mayor from reports which incorrectly cited that she is married, as per the news outlet.