Who is Pebe Sebert? Kesha promotes her mother's first and only album which is set to release under her record label

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kesha and Pebe Sebert attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Kesha took to social media platforms like X and Instagram to promote her mother, Pebe Sebert's upcoming album that is set to release on December 12, 2025. The album would be Pebe's first and only album, as she suggested in a social media post. In her X post, Kesha shared glimpses into her childhood.

The singer recalled the time when she observed her mother "turn her life into songs." She added that Pebe made an album even before Kesha was born. The Your Love Is My Drug singer further wrote in the tweet,

"She wrote an album before I was born. This was the only album she made as an independent artist before focusing her life on raising her children and writing songs for other people."

The singer added,

"I grew up watching this alchemy, and I only became who I am because of the road she paved before me. I'm so proud to finally release my mom's debut album on KESHA RECORDS, and I'm so proud of her release today!"

For the unversed, Pebe Sebert is a singer and songwriter. The 69-year-old reportedly had co-written songs for many artists, including Dolly Parton, Pitbull, and Kesha. She has also made appearances on Kesha's reality show titled Kesha: My Crazy Beautiful Life.

Exploring the life and career of Pebe Sebert, singer and mother of Kesha

Born in March 1956 in Michigan, Pebe Sebert reportedly began singing when she was only 4. Eventually she trained as a singer and could play guitar as well as piano. According to Style, Pebe has been a major part of Kesha's career by being her songwriting partner for several tracks.

According to The Guardian, Pebe would often take her three children to the recording studio while she was working. In 2009, Kesha spoke to the outlet about her mother and said,

"My mother taught me how to write. When I was younger, she was always, like, 'Don't write fake stuff. People can tell if it's not real.' I've stuck to that the whole way through."

Style reported that Pebe's oldest child, Lagan, was born when she was married to country musician Hugh Moffat. When Kesha was conceived, there reportedly was no knowledge of the biological father's identity. Pebe Sebert later decided to adopt a third child, Louie.

In the year 2021, Pebe Sebert released her debut single titled Vampire, a song that she penned down back in 1985. Style reported that Pebe's career and life got impacted when her then-husband Moffat left her for another woman. The incident affected her so much that she began abusing drugs and even ended up missing her debut album's recording session.

Pebe is also the founder and president of The Magic Mission, a non-profit organization aimed at improving the lives of cats and dogs across Central America.

Pebe Sebert is finally releasing her first album next month, and daughter Kesha has been quite supportive of her. Many netizens, too, expressed excitement for her debut album after so many years.