Who is Mark Eiglarsh? All about Antonio Brown's lawyer as former NFL star pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

On Tuesday, November 11, former NFL athlete Antonio Brown arrived in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder he faces. Brown is represented by attorney Mark Eiglarsh, who issued a press release on his behalf, writing:

"I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense."

Echoing his client's stance of having acted in "self-defense," Mark continued:

"The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served."

Born and raised in Miami, Mark Eiglarsh went to college at the University of Florida, where he received a bachelor's degree in Telecommunication (Radio and TV production). He then went on to pursue law from New Orleans' Loyola School of Law.

After completing studies, Eiglarsh served as a prosecutor in the Miami-Dade County for four years (1992-96).

Throughout his career, he has worked on several high-profile cases, including footballer Rohan Marley, Madonna's alleged stalkers, and Yusimil Herrera - a former abused foster child accused of beating his 3-year-old daughter to death.

Besides his time in courts, Mark Eiglarsh is also an esteemed member at multiple professional law communities, such as the Dade County Bar Association, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Eiglarsh also teaches as an adjunct professor at St. Thomas University's College of Law. In the world of television, the lawyer has offered legal analysis for networks like Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC, HLN, CNN, and E Entertainment.

​ Antonio Brown's charges from a May incident in Miami

Antonio Brown has been returned to Miami to face a second-degree attempted murder charge. His bond has been set at $10,000 pic.twitter.com/eYtcsAweA5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 12, 2025

The charges of second-degree attempted murder that Antonio Brown faces stem from an incident taking place earlier this year, on May 16. The All-pro wide receiver was in Miami at the time, attending a boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross.

Based on clips circulating online, Brown was involved in a physical altercation with several people outside of the event's venue, which ended in gunshots being fired.

While noone was killed, the bullets fired by Antonio was believed to graze the neck of Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu - a man from the other party involved.

Following the incident, Brown was "temporarily detained," after which it was revealed that he had allegedly grabbed the gun from a security officer and fired two shots. In his defense, the NFL star claimed to have been "jumped by multiple individuals" who were trying to steal jewelry from him.

After Nantambu's statement, an arrest warrant against Antonio was issued in June, when he was overseas. After returning to the US, he was first booked into New Jersey's Essex County Jail, where he signed a waiver to allow his extradition to Miami.