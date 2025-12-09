Who are Josh Kerr and Jonah Font? All about Maddie & Tae’s husbands as country music duo announce split

Singers Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, Maddie & Tae, arrive at the 51st Academy Of Country Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr have announced an indefinite hiatus after almost 15 years of making music together as the country duo Maddie & Tae. The duo revealed their plans for the future in a December 8, 2025, interview with People Magazine.

During the interview, Kerr claimed that she is stepping away from her career for the time being to focus on her family, which includes her husband, Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Josh Kerr, daughter and son Chapel.

Meanwhile, Font is planning to pursue a solo career and balance life as a wife to her husband, Jonah Font and their son Forrest.

Dye announced her marriage to Josh in an Instagram post in February 2020.

"My person for life ❤️ I am madly in love with you @joshkerrmusic // 2.21.20," she wrote.

Thank y’all for all the love as we step into this new bittersweet chapter. We feel overwhelmed with gratitude for what we’ve built the last 12 years. Thank you for making our dreams come true & we hope you stay close by to watch us chase some new dreams! https://t.co/wOPWtu7Mlo pic.twitter.com/eEXw8p6x1s — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) December 8, 2025

According to Red Light Management, Josh is a Grammy-winning and CMA-nominated songwriter and music producer who grew up in New York.

He has won Song of the Year at both the 2019 K-Love Fan Awards and the Dove Awards for co-writing God Only Knows by for KING & COUNTRY.

He has also written or produced My Girl, Love Me Like You Mean It and Dibs. Kerr has also collaborated with many well-known artists, including Russell Dickerson, Ben Rector, Abby Anderson, Camila Cabello, Danielle Bradberry, Devin Dawson, Jake Scott, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, among others.

Meanwhile, Marlow tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Font, at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee, in November 2019.

According to People Magazine, Marlow met Font during her sophomore year of high school in Texas. He is a stay-at-home husband, per the outlet.

"We both can't hold back happy tears. It's been eight years of knowing this was our goal and the fact that it's finally here is so exciting and very emotional. I'm most excited for walking down the aisle to my dream man," Marlow told the outlet.

"We might make another record one day": Maddie & Tae on their split

Furthermore, in the aforementioned interview with People Magazine, Maddie & Tae affirmed that they are leaving their split "so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day," and "we might go do some tour dates one day."

"We're leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day," said Font.

However, she confirmed that "just in this season, it doesn't feel aligned for us to do it together."

Per the outlet, the two women are having a hard time labelling the situation because, although they are stepping back from being Maddie & Tae, their friendship remains strong and ongoing.

"Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it,. And I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes," said Font.

Kerr added:

"It’s been such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision. This was the only dream I’ve ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music. When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we’re both just so grateful that we’ve had the journey that we’ve had. This career has been everything we’ve ever wanted."

As for what led to the split, Font told the outlet that she noticed last year that Kerr was starting to struggle with balancing her family life and the demands of being on the road.

"I'm a mother, too, so I totally understand the pull. We both were very aware of T’s heart just not being in touring as much," said Font.

They eventually decided to have a phone call in September.

"Maddie was just like, 'Tell me where your heart is.' And I was like, 'My heart is at home.' And she said, 'Okay. Then that’s what we need to do," said Kerr.

Maddie & Tae are currently on tour, with their final show scheduled for June 19, 2026, in Winsted, Minnesota.