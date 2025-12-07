Who is hosting The Streamer Awards 2025?

The Streamer Awards 2025 celebrate outstanding achievements in the live-streaming industry over the past year.

The event recognizes creators who not only produce exceptional content but also build strong, global communities around their work. With a commitment to staying connected to the evolving streaming landscape, the awards feature a wide range of categories that reflect diverse games, content styles and audience groups.

Both individual creators and collaborative groups are honored at the event, whose dedication and creativity have shaped the industry, setting new standards for engagement, entertainment, and community-building.

QTCinderella and Maya Higa are the co-hosts of the 2025 Streamer Awards. Joined by red carpet hosts @theoneandonlykatieb and @thesketchreal, road host @stableronaldo, floor host @issfanfan and a fashion panel featuring @biqtchpuddin, @gisforgodoy and @rockmsakura, creating a dynamic lineup for the event.

Where to watch The Streamer Awards 2025?

The Streamer Awards 2025 will be live-streamed on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. PT, which is Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 4:30 a.m. GMT. Viewers can watch the event live on both Twitch and YouTube through QTCinderella’s official channels at twitch.tv/qtcinderella and youtube.com/@QTCinderella/live.

How does The Streamer Awards work?

The Streamer Awards works by gathering community nominations, narrowing them into finalist categories and allowing fans to vote for their favorite creators.

In Phase 1 of nominations, viewers nominated their favorite streamers in each award category from October 25 to November 8, 2025 (October 26 to November 9 in GMT+5:30). All viewer nominations were collected and aggregated to determine the final nominees who advanced to the voting stage.

In addition to these public-selected nominees, one nominee in each category is chosen by a panel composed of esports and content organization owners, commentators, writers, journalists and other industry veterans. This combined process ensures that both community voices and expert perspectives contribute to shaping the final list of nominees for The Streamer Awards.

In Phase 2, viewers voted for their favorite nominees in each award category from November 16 to November 29, 2025 (November 17 to November 30 in GMT+5:30). During this stage, fans cast their final votes on the Voting page.

The winners are selected using a weighted system that combines 70% of the popular vote with 30% of the panelists’ vote. This approach ensures that fan voices play the leading role while still maintaining fairness and industry integrity through expert input.

The combined results ultimately determine the winners announced at The Streamer Awards.

