Who is Dr Randall Beallis? Arkansas state senator confirms Charity Beallis feared for her life as she’s found dead amid divorce battle

Charity Beallis, a 40-year-old mother from Arkansas, was found dead at her home with her twin children on Thursday, December 4. She was involved in a months-long divorce battle with her estranged husband, Randall Beallis, and appeared in the final hearing on Wednesday. Charity and her kids were found with gunshot wounds.

According to various review aggregators, Randall Beallis is a Fort Smith, Arkansas-based doctor who specializes in family medicine, hospital medicine, and other specialties. The health care provider graduated from medical school in 1995 and has over three decades of experience.

Randall Beallis married Charity in 2015, and they welcomed twins in 2019. However, the latter filed for divorce earlier this year in March. She also requested full custody of the children and a protective order. In February, Dr. Randall Beallis was arrested for allegedly choking Charity in front of their children.

According to Sebastian County inmate records, he was charged with Aggravated Assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery. Randall Beallis also faced two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, per the jail records. In October, the Arkansas health care provider pleaded guilty to third-degree battery.

Per People, Dr. Beallis received a one-year suspended sentence and was fined $1,500. The court ordered him to have no contact with Charity or her family members. Their divorce proceedings concluded in early December, a day before her and her children’s deaths.

Randall Beallis was previously married to Shawna Jeanette Graham Beallis, a licensed practical nurse. She died in 2012 in Fort Smith, according to an online obituary.

Charity Beallis was fearful for her and her children’s lives, State Senator reveals after Arkansas family found dead

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence in Bonanza’s 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Charity Beallis and her children were found dead at their home, the authorities confirmed in a media release. SCSO stated:

“Law enforcement could not get any response from the residence and continued to investigate. They were able to enter the home with the assistance of two workers at the home. Upon entering the home, they found three deceased individuals, a woman and two deceased children. It was apparent that the three had gunshot wounds.”

SCSO confirmed that CID is investigating the matter and added:

“Search warrants have been written and executed with more search warrants anticipated during the investigation. Interviews have taken place with more anticipated. Information is still being gathered.”

While the investigation is underway, SCSO hasn’t named any potential suspects yet. However, a day after Charity and her children were found dead, State Senator Terry Rice spoke with 5News and confirmed that the 40-year-old was fearful for her and her children’s lives.

Sen. Rice claimed to have put the mother of two in touch with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division’s various resources, 5News reported.