Who is Bria Murphy married to? Eddie Murphy’s daughter expecting first child with husband

Bria Murphy and Eddie Murphy attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Comedian Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter, Bria Murphy, is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Michael Xavier.

She showed off her baby bump in a long-sleeved, body-con dress at the red-carpet premiere of Eddie's new documentary, Being Eddie, on Wednesday, November 12.

Bria, whom Eddie welcomed with Nicole Mitchell in 1989, married Xavier in a private ceremony held in July 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Sharing her engagement pictures on Instagram in December 2021, the artist and actress wrote:

"My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always."

She continued in another post:

"I can't wait to marry you."

During her early twenties, Bria worked as a model and frequently discussed the pressures associated with the industry.

"Lots of girls get addicted to drugs and anorexia … it’s a lot of pressure to be perfect," she said in an interview with Good Morning America.

She later expanded her career into television and film, with roles in Love That Girl!, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Conflict of Interest, The Perfect Match, Hollywood Exes, among others.

Bria is also a visual artist and co-founder of ArtUs, alongside artists Kyle D. Jordan and Jade Johnson.

Attending his daughter's Subconscious art show in Los Angeles in 2020, Eddie Murphy said:

"I'm glad that people get to see how talented she is. We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings."

Eddie Murphy with his beautiful Daughters.. Bria pic.twitter.com/qlHQF6ThNw — Omama (@rafelnabeel312) September 15, 2023

He continued:

"I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."

"I never knew I would have 10 kids": Eddie Murphy on raising 10 kids

Eddie Murphy and his children. pic.twitter.com/6JMVFok8Fp — Kingz (@Bravelydey) October 27, 2024

Eddie Murphy is the father of 10 kids, all of whom he shares with multiple partners. Speaking about raising his kids in an interview with People magazine, the comedian said:

"I never knew I would have 10 kids, but now it’s the best thing ever. If you can afford that many kids, you should have as many kids as you can afford. That is fun."

Praising his children, Eddie added:

"My children are all decent people. I don’t have one rotten one, and I would like to think that they got some of that from me."

Murphy welcomed Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell; Eric and Christian with former girlfriend Tamara Hood; Angel with ex Melanie Brown; and Izzy and Max with wife Paige Butcher.

According to People magazine, Paige and Eddie began dating in 2012 and tied the knot years later on July 9, 2024, on the island of Anguilla.

"You always know where I am. Just literally, you could ask Paige. You say, 'Where's Eddie at?' And she could go, 'It's this time, so he's probably in this room, and he's watching such and such.' I'm like that. I'm really easy. I'm a lot like a cat," Eddie told People.

You can now watch Eddie Murphy's documentary Being Eddie on Netflix.