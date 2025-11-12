Who is Barry Braun of XR series and what happened to him? Viral arrest record mugshot report explored

Dirt Race events XR Series owner Barry Braun's alleged mugshot goes viral. (Image by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota reportedly took XR Events promoter Barry Braun into custody. A supposed mugshot of the 49-year-old made the rounds on social media around Tuesday, November 11.

Facebook page Dirt Behind The Scenes posted Barry's alleged arrest record and mugshot, which was reshared over 1K times. According to the image, the warrant on which the XR Series owner was detained, was listed as 'unspecified'. Charges against Barry and the date of arrest were not mentioned.

Dirt Behind The Scenes called Barry's reported arrest an unsurprising event in the caption:

"This isn't just a surprise, it's the culmination of years of allegations."

According to the page, Barry currently burdens several debts, including multiple unpaid bills to his racers, contractors, and track workers.

Regardless, the credibility of Barry Braun's arrest record is unclear. It is also not known if he remains in the Lake County Jail had he actually been arrested.

Barry Braun reportedly evaded paying drivers for months

Barry Braun and his wife Jennifer founded X.CELERATED (XR) in 2008. It's a family business, run entirely by the couple. According to XR Events, the promotional page of the company, Barry and Jennifer did not get any outsiders' investment or sponsorship for the organization.

Without investors or sponsors, the money comes from their streaming service, XR+ subscriptions. XR Events claims on its page:

"By maintaining a lean operational footprint, optimizing efficiency, leveraging technology, and upholding a strong work ethic, XR generates significant revenue, which is shared with racers and tracks at levels that surpass those of venture capital-backed competitors."

XR Events further notes that Barry has paid over $10,000,000 to drivers and over $4,000,000 to tracks since it was launched in 2020. They have acquired $22,000,000 in gross revenue so far.

Despite the numbers, Barry Braun has reportedly failed to fulfil due payments for dirt-track racing events XR has hosted in recent months.

Barry's organization has hosted several big money events over the years, including the Yankee Dirt Track Classic at Iowa's 300 Raceway, Minnesota Mega at Ogilvie Raceway, and Crown Vic racing at Iowa's Sports Park Raceway.

In 2025, XR Events announced a Crown Vic XR event at Florida's All-Tech Raceway in October, with $100000 as the winning prize money. However, the event was ultimately canceled, leading track owner Wendell Durrance to announce a replacement race. Wendell issued a statement on Facebook:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control at All-Tech Raceway, the $100K to win XR event for the Crown Vics will not take place as previously scheduled. Any refunds for entry fees will have to be handled through XR. This was not an All-Tech Raceway event, nor did we accept any entry fees. We were to lease our facility to XR for this event."

Paul Clayton, Race Control at All-Tech Raceway previously apologized on Facebook for Barry Braun's failure to pay the top five racers for an XR Woombah! event at Indiana's Kokomo Speedway, where the winning money was $100000.

XR Events is yet to address Barry Braun's supposed arrest.