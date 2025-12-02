Who created Franklin the Turtle? Publisher of children's book series condemns Pete Hegseth for depicting beloved character in violent light

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, December 1, Pete Hegseth - the defense secretary of the US - posted a meme using children's cartoon character, Franklin the Turtle.

In the picture, Franklin was standing on a flying helicopter, with a helmet around his head and a machine gun in his hands, shooting at a boat below.

The image was titled "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorist, with Hegseth writing in its caption:

"For your Christmas wish list..."

Pete Hegseth's use of Franklin's character in a violent light wasn't appreciated by the publishing house that created it - Kids Can Press. It released a statement expressing its displeasure on X, with this message:

"Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values."

For the unversed, the meme shared by Pete Hegseth referenced the White House's recent confirmation about launching a second strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat in September.

White House made the announcement this Monday (December 1), revealing that Adm. Frank M. Bradley - who was heading the Joint Special Operations Command at the time - had ordered the attack to kill those who survived the US's first strike on the vessel.

White House secretary Karoline Leavitt said in her statement:

"With respect to the strikes in question on Sept. 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Adm. Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Adm. Bradley worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated."

Hegseth also posted a tweet supporting his decision of authorizing Bradley for the second strike on Monday, calling him an "American hero" and "a true professional".

​

Pete Hegseth also received heat from Rep. Adam Smith over his Franklin the Turtle tweet

Kids Can Press isn't alone in taking offense at Pete Hegseth's violent use of Franklin the Turtle. Rep. Adam Smith - the Democratic representative of Washington - was also seemingly unhappy with the Hegseth's tweet.

Addressing it in a press conference, Smith told reporters:

"I’ve read books to my children, but not that one apparently. This is serious business. I mean, even if it’s justified, even if it’s right, seriously, you’re killing people. And this is your response to tweet out some joke about a cartoon turtle."

Then suggesting that Hegseth didn't take his job seriously enough, the Washington rep. added:

"I mean, we need a secretary of defense who understands the seriousness and the importance of the job that he has. We don’t have one."

Per NBC News, the US's second strike on the Venezuelan boats was believed to be a war crime before it was confirmed by the White House.