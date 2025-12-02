Who are the new stars joining the cast of The Pitt season 2? Here’s all you need to know

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle, and Shawn Hatosy, winners of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Pitt," pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Season 2 of HBO Max’s acclaimed medical drama The Pitt has expanded its ensemble with four new recurring guest stars: Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley and Jeff Kober, adding fresh layers to the show’s intense storytelling. Led and executive-produced by Noah Wyle, the series returns in January 2026, picking up ten months after the Season 1 finale and unfolding across the high-pressure atmosphere of the Fourth of July weekend.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill and produced by John Wells, The Pitt examines the relentless challenges faced by U.S. frontline healthcare workers within the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency department.

All about the new cast members of The Pitt

Here’s a list of the new cast members joining The Pitt for Season 2 — along with the characters they are playing.

Brittany Allen as Roxie Hamler





Brittany Allen plays Roxie Hamler in The Pitt Season 2. Roxie is a patient in the show’s Emergency Department. Allen is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and The Characters Agency.

Allen is known for The Boys and Dexter: Original Sin.

Bonita Friedericy as Cora Wilkins





Bonita Friedericy plays Cora Wilkins in The Pitt Season 2. Cora is a woman visiting a patient in the Emergency Department. Friedericy is represented by Trademark Talent.

Friedericy has appeared in A Friend of the Family and Chicago Med.

Taylor Handley as Paul Hamler





Taylor Handley plays Paul Hamler in The Pitt Season 2. Paul is the husband of a patient in the emergency department. Handley is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Anonymous Content.

Handley featured in Mayor of Kingstown and Griselda.

Jeff Kober as Duke





Jeff Kober plays Duke in The Pitt Season 2. Duke is a motorcycle engineer who has a long-standing relationship with one of the show’s doctors. He is represented by DiSante Frank & Company and Artists and Representatives Agency.

Kober’s credits include major roles in The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy.

How to watch The Pitt?

Viewers can watch The Pitt on HBO Max. The series premiered there on January 9, 2025.

Max offers several subscription plans: the ad-supported plan starts at $9.99/month, and an ad-free plan that is priced at $16.99/month.

For those seeking a more premium 4K-capable tier, a version is available for $20.99/month.

