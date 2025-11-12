Who are Melissa Rein Lively and Philip Ostermann? MAGA influencer and fiance identified in London Tube racist attack video, wanted for questioning

Melissa Rein Lively [L] and Philip Ostermann [R] are wanted for questioning by British Transport Police (Image via Facebook/Melissa Rein Lively)

British Transport Police (BTP) released a picture of a couple on Monday, November 10, in connection with an alleged racist attack.

After the authorities announced the update, the pair was identified online as Melissa Rein Lively and her fiance Philip Ostermann. The Daily Mail also confirmed the couple’s identities as a MAGA influencer and a financier. Melissa Rein Lively has been a known Trump supporter. At the same time, Philip Ostermann serves as an associate director at the international investment group AEQUITA.

Lively is also the founder/CEO of The Brand Consortium PR, an Arizona-based lifestyle public relations firm. According to online profiles, she also founded America First PR, an anti-woke public relations agency. In the past, Melissa Rein Lively has also shared her wish to be the White House press secretary, a position currently held by Karoline Leavitt.

Last year, @EvanAKilgore, another MAGA influencer, posted a screen recording of Lively’s Instagram Stories and videos. In the clips, she addressed herself as White House press secretary-elect and described Leavitt as a 27-year-old newborn baby, claiming that “she doesn’t know how any of this s*** works.” Lively also went viral in 2020 for destroying COVID masks.

🚨🚨 HOLY SH*T:



Melissa Rein Lively, a MAGA "influencer" and Jew is going on UNHINGED rants, on Instagram, claiming to be @realDonaldTrump actual Press Secretary choice.



She attacks Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) and alleges she made fake Press Releases claiming she's Trump's… pic.twitter.com/M96dFD20o4 — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 16, 2024

In October, Melissa posted about her visit to London with Philip Ostermann, which featured a picture of her attire and purse that seemed identical to the photo released by BTP. While Melissa has made her Instagram and Threads accounts private, her Facebook account is still publicly accessible. Ostermann’s LinkedIn account is no longer visible, while his AEQUITA profile is also unavailable.

According to an archived webpage from Aequita.com, Philip was also part of the company’s operations team, in addition to serving as an associate director. Before joining the Munich-based private equity firm, he worked at two of the Big Four accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

Philip Ostermann is a Maastricht University alumnus and holds a Master of Science degree in International Business with a focus on finance. According to Aequita.com, he has also worked for PVH Corp in the past.

Melissa Rein Lively and Philip Ostermann are wanted for questioning in a case related to a racist attack in London

According to a recent media release from BTP, a couple is wanted by the authorities in connection with an altercation that happened on October 11. The British Transport Police shared that a woman was allegedly assaulted and racially abused when she was out in central London with her family.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on October 11, when the victim was entering Bond Street Underground station. She was accompanied by her sister and two children, one of whom was in a pushchair. BTP stated that the couple was walking in front of the family when the pushchair collided with the woman. The police shared:

“The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair. When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family.”

We want to speak to this man and woman following an incident in which a woman was racially abused and assaulted at Bond Street Underground station.



Got info? Text 61016 ref 413 of 12 October.



More ⬇️ https://t.co/wFotJs9iC3 pic.twitter.com/mfPxsLzDQP — Chief Supt Chris Casey (@BTPCasey) November 10, 2025

BTP alleged that the woman hurled expletives and made vulgar gestures toward the family before they left the area. The police confirmed that the victim did not report any ill effects, while an investigation into the sprayed substance is still underway. The authorities requested assistance from the public in identifying the couple.