When will New Balance Cyber Monday 2025 sale end? Timings, deals, and more explored

Close-up of logo for shoe company New Balance on a shoe box in a domestic room, August 22, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

With folks still rushing to grab last-minute gifts following the holiday sale weekend, the New Balance Cyber Monday 2025 deals are right in the thick of choices for sneakerheads. While Cyber Monday sales for some brands only run for 24 hours on December 1 and will end by midnight, New Balance offers an extended deal for shoppers until supplies last.

New Balance's Cyber Monday 2025 bargains will be available until Wednesday - December 3, 2025. It gives shoppers more time to pick from the brand's dozens of available deals, but with supplies being limited, especially for top-pick items, now is the best time as any to check out before supplies last or prices jump back.

New Balance Cyber Monday 2025 bargains explored

New Balance is offering notable deals on sneakers for men and women right until December 3. It's an ideal time to upgrade or replace the sneaker collection or snag a good pair of sneakers loved by many or celebrity-tested pairs at a bargain price, and buy a matching outfit.

Shoe and clothes deals from New Balance on Cyber Monday are up to 40% off on select styles. That said, it's worth noting that the brand's 40% discounts are mostly on their merch, like matching sweatshirts and hoodies, joggers, shorts, jackets, and other items like socks.

But there are still some good deals to find from their Cyber Monday sneaker collection. Some of the brand's best sellers are available with discounts from 20% to 33%. For example, one of the best-selling models is the Men's 574 Core, which is designed to be versatile and rugged. Shoppers can now snag a piece from its six available styles and colors at only $74.99, from the original price of $99.99.

Men's and women's running shoes like the Fresh Foam X, which has the seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, are 33% off. Plenty of styles and colors are available during Cyber Monday for only $110.49 from the previous $164.99.

Several NB Exclusive sneaker models are also up on a bargain, giving shoppers up to 20% discounts on the likes of 1906 Utility, 1906R, and 9060. These options are all unisex lifestyle sneakers, suitable for anyone and ideal for diverse activities.

Moreover, the New Balance 1906R sneaker is a Taylor Swift-approved footwear, per Page Six. It's a style that's comfortable and affordable, especially on Cyber Monday. While the singer's limited-edition collaboration with Gianni is sold out, there are still other options to find.

Five of the sneaker model's style and colorways are now available with 19% to 22% discounts, including the silver metallic that's near-identical to what the pro-star wore. Another one of the brand's hottest picks is the New Balance 740s, a statement piece that Hailey Bieber debuted just two days before Cyber Monday kicks off.

The 740 is a longtime fan favorite from the brand and it's a nostalgic piece reminiscent of the 2000s running scene. Select styles and select colors of the 740 model are up to 22% off.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.