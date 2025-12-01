When will Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday 2025 deal end? Timeline, dates, and more explored

Close-up of logo for Amazon Kindle on Kindle Ebook reader, Lafayette, California, September 30, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are live today - December 1, 2025 - offering countless holiday bargains on plenty of stuff, including their Kindle Unlimited subscription. But time is already running short as the retail giant's Cyber Monday sales, which include its Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal, will also end today. Once midnight hits, these deals will vanish, and prices will go back up.

That said, there are still a couple of hours left to lock in and nab the last major chances to save some big bucks this holiday season.

Besides Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, the Cyber Monday deals also include the biggest savings on Kindle books and new Amazon Kindle models.

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday 2025 deals explored

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription offering access to millions of e-books and thousands of audiobooks.

And with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, all available titles on Amazon will be accessible not only on a Kindle but also on mobile phones and computers. Getting the subscription is already a deal, as book costs can add up quickly.

But there are even more deals for interested subscribers. For one day only, signing up for the Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal will unlock a three-month access for only $1.

The 3-month subscription is available at 97% savings, costing $0.99 from the standard $35.97 price. It matches some of the biggest discounts for the subscription from past Cyber Monday deals and during Prime Day.

Moreover, longtime members and new Prime users can both take advantage and sign up for the discount, but only until midnight before regular prices are back.

Anyone with a free Amazon account can get a discount.

It's also worth noting that most Kindle Unlimited deals are exclusive to Prime members, which makes Cyber Monday the best chance to score a Kindle Unlimited deal for non-Prime users.

But please keep in mind that the Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday 2025 price is only valid for the first three months of the subscription.

The membership will automatically renew at the original price of $11.99 per month after the promo ends unless it's cancelled.

Besides the Kindle Unlimited subscription, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals also include deals for new Kindles and Kindle books. The Kindle Colorsoft has a new 7-inch glare-free color display and is available for a 32% discount.

It only costs $169.99 on Cyber Monday, from its original price of $249.99. It's the biggest deal on Kindles so far, but other models also have some discounts.

Kindle Paperwhite is now 22% off, and its Signature Edition with twice the storage and metallic color choices is available with a 25% discount.

Cyber Monday deals for Kindle books are also up to 80% off for Amazon's most buzzworthy titles and highly rated titles.

While Kindle Unlimited offers access to millions of e-books, some books are only available in Kindle editions, which means they can only be purchased separately. The Cyber Monday deal is a chance to get them at an 80% discount.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.