When does Samsung Cyber Monday 2025 sale end? Timeline explored

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: A logo sits illuminated outside the Samsung booth at ISE 2024 on January 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. This year the 20th edition of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is being held, the sixth in Barcelona. The hall occupies the entire surface of the Fira Gran Via exhibition center with 82,000 square meters, 30% more than last year. This year there are 1,340 exhibitors and more than 90,000 visitors are expected to attend. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

Samsung's Cyber Monday 2025 sale went live today - December 1, 2025 - but unlike most stores and brands, shoppers will have an extended time to avail the biggest discounts this holiday season.

Samsung's Cyber Monday event in the US is part of a longer holiday promotion that will run throughout the entire week.

It's a Cyber Week for Samsung with great deals on gaming monitors, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, storage accessories, appliances, and many more until Saturday - December 7, 2025.

But while it's a whole week event, stocks won't last and the biggest drops usually land right on the actual Cyber Monday, especially on Samsung's popular picks and hottest deals.

Samsung Cyber Monday 2025 deals explored

Samsung has plenty of its top Galaxy devices and appliances marked down during the brand's Cyber Week 2025 sale.

Highlights for the brand's event include their Smart TV deals. Shoppers can save $6,000 for the 98-inch Neo QLED (now at $8,999) or get a $1,500 discount on the 77-inch OLED (now at $1,999).

Samsung's 75-inch The Frame Pro is also up for $1,200 worth of savings.

The brand offers other discounts for its Smart TVs as well, with plenty of options for TVs under $1000 and savings of as much as $950.

But Smart TVs aren't the only option for Samsung's Cyber Week deals because they have various discounts for their Galaxy phones.

Anyone who needs an upgrade can get as much as $1000 in savings on smartphones from Samsung.

However, it's worth noting that most of the largest discounts on smartphones come in the form of trade-ins.

Their highlight Cyber Week offer is the Galaxy Z Fold7, which shoppers can get with an up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit or up to $400 without trade-in. There are also more discount offers for Galaxy A, S, and Z series.

Anyone who wants to gift themselves or their loved ones with timepieces can also get one from Samsung's collection of Cyber Monday watch offers.

Galaxy watches are available with $150 to $300 trade-in credits or a $100 to $120 discount without trade-in. The same goes for other wearables like the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Ring.

Other Samsung Cyber Week offers include monitors and tablets with up to $800 discounts depending on the model and appliance offers with up to $1950 savings and a 3-year Care+ offer for only $1.

Along with the brand's Cyber Monday discounts, Samsung also offers a helpful rewards program for the entire Cyber Week designed to give shoppers more value for every purchase.

Samsung Rewards members can get up to five times on rewards on the latest AI tech when logged into their account during purchase.

Rewards will depend on tier, with Silver earning 3x, Gold earning 3x, Platinum earning 4x, and Samsung VIP Advantage earning 5x in rewards.

Stay tuned for more deals, news, and updates.